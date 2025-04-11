Who is the biggest draft bust in Buffalo Bills history?
The NFL draft has become a huge event with fans turning it into a three-day celebration. The hype leading up to the draft goes on much longer than this, however, with much of the offseason devoted to discussing the incoming class of rookies.
Every prospect that's linked to a team offers some sense of hope. We've seen this with the Buffalo Bills being linked to potential game-changing pass rushers as well as some defensive backs who could fill the void left by free agency departures.
As we all know, not every selection works as planned. That's the case with these 32 players identified by SI.com's Matt Verderame. Looking back throughout the league's history, he identifies the biggest draft bust of all-time for every team. For the Bills, it winds up being a No. 1 overall pick who never suited up for them.
Buffalo Bills biggest draft bust: Tom Cousineau, LB (No. 1, 1979)
Buffalo had the first pick in the 1979 NFL draft and selected Ohio State linebacker Tom Cousineau. As Verderame says, he never played for the Bills, instead opting to go north and play in the CFL.
"Cousineau is a unique case. The top pick in the draft out of Ohio State, Cousineau decided to sign with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. He eventually came to the NFL in 1983, acquired for a first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns. Who did the Bills select with that choice? Jim Kelly." — Verderame, SI
It's a testament to how far the NFL has come to note that Cousineau made more money playing for the Alouettes than he would have in Buffalo.
Eventually, he made his way back to the States and was traded to the Cleveland Browns. He spent four years with Cleveland before being released in 1986. He landed with the San Francisco 49ers, playing nine games in two seasons before retiring.
