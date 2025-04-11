Bills Central

Buffalo Bills Bills to host athletic EDGE who dominated NFL Combine

The Buffalo Bills are bringing in one of the draft's most athletic EDGE prospects for a visit.

Randy Gurzi

Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills extended Greg Rousseau this offseason, locking down one of their defensive end spots for the next several seasons. Opposite Rousseau, they'll be leaning on Joey Bosa, who is on a one-year deal.

Also headed to free agency in 2026 is A.J. Epenesa, their top rotational pass rusher. That's why it would make sense for Buffalo to add someone in the 2025 NFL draft to groom as a potential starter.

One option could be Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart, who is scheduled to visit the team on Saturday, according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network.

Stewart showed off his incredible athleticism at the NFL Combine when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds and had a 40-inch vertical jump. That's impressive for anyone, but downright scary when you're talking about a 6-foot-5, 267-pounder.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Shemar Stewart and Sam Houston State Bearkats offensive lineman Jordan Boatman in action.
Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Shemar Stewart and Sam Houston State Bearkats offensive lineman Jordan Boatman in action. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As talented as he is, he recorded just 4.5 sacks during his collegiate career. Teams are banking on his potential, which is why Buffalo would make sense.

Stewart could work behind Rousseau and Bosa as a rookie, giving him time to develop without too much pressure. It would also set the Bills up for the 2026 offseason, since they wouldn't have to break the bank to find a starter across from Rousseau.

Of course, this could be a moot point if Stewart is gone by the time Buffalo is on the clock. That's highly likely, but they're wisely doing their homework just in case.

Randy Gurzi
