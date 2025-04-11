Buffalo Bills Bills to host athletic EDGE who dominated NFL Combine
The Buffalo Bills extended Greg Rousseau this offseason, locking down one of their defensive end spots for the next several seasons. Opposite Rousseau, they'll be leaning on Joey Bosa, who is on a one-year deal.
Also headed to free agency in 2026 is A.J. Epenesa, their top rotational pass rusher. That's why it would make sense for Buffalo to add someone in the 2025 NFL draft to groom as a potential starter.
MORE: NFL schedule-makers 'rely on' Bills and Josh Allen to draw America's interest
One option could be Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart, who is scheduled to visit the team on Saturday, according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network.
Stewart showed off his incredible athleticism at the NFL Combine when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds and had a 40-inch vertical jump. That's impressive for anyone, but downright scary when you're talking about a 6-foot-5, 267-pounder.
As talented as he is, he recorded just 4.5 sacks during his collegiate career. Teams are banking on his potential, which is why Buffalo would make sense.
Stewart could work behind Rousseau and Bosa as a rookie, giving him time to develop without too much pressure. It would also set the Bills up for the 2026 offseason, since they wouldn't have to break the bank to find a starter across from Rousseau.
Of course, this could be a moot point if Stewart is gone by the time Buffalo is on the clock. That's highly likely, but they're wisely doing their homework just in case.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —