Bills land 'versatile and physical playmaker' in latest mock draft

The Bills go after a physical playmaker for their secondary in a recent NFL mock draft.

Randy Gurzi

South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori and Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron look on during the 2025 NFL Combine.
South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori and Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron look on during the 2025 NFL Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills are coming off another impressive season, but they fell short of the ultimate goal.

Their focus this offseason has been on filling roster holes so they can finally get past the Kansas City Chiefs and return to the Super Bowl. They've done solid work in NFL free agency, but now turn their attention to the 2025 NFL draft.

There are multiple positions they could target once they're on the clock at No. 30, but The 33rd Team's Ian Valentino sees them going after a defensive back.

In his latest Round 1 mock draft, he has the Bills selecting Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron. He says Barron isn't a fit for every team but believes the "versatile and physical playmaker" will thrive under head coach Sean McDermott.

Texas Longhorns DB Jahdae Barron celebrates after a sack during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal
Texas Longhorns DB Jahdae Barron celebrates after a sack during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Going with a running back has to be in play here because the Day 2 run will happen before the Bills can get back on the clock. However, there's no more perfect defensive back for Sean McDermott in the class than Jahdae Barron. Barron's not a fit everywhere, but the versatile and physical playmaker embodies the same swagger that has led to countless defensive backs thriving under McDermott." — Valentino, The 33rd Team

Barron doesn't have the size typically associated with boundary corners, but that's where he spent the majority of his time with Texas. He does have the skill set to move to the slot, but as Valentino says, he's versatile enough to move around.

Adding Barron would help the Bills replace Rasul Douglas, and could be an excellent value near the end of Round 1.

