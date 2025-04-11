NFL analyst surprisingly names Bills $12 million key defender as trade candidate
The Buffalo Bills swapped out edge rushers this offseason, with the team cutting Von Miller and signing Joey Bosa, who was cut loose by the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Bills also decided to make a long-term commitment to young edge rusher Greg Rousseau, who was awarded with a massive four-year, $80 million extension.
All of that has led one analyst, FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano, to believe that the Bills could trade fellow edge rusher A.J. Epenesa, who is entering the final year of his two-year, $12 million contract.
"He's in the last year of a two-year, $12 million contract extension, but he just watched as his team signed Joey Bosa (one year, $12.6 million) and gave Greg Rousseau a four-year, $80 million extension," Vacchiano wrote. "If the Bills aren't willing to commit big money to Epenesa, too, maybe one of the many teams in need of an edge rusher would be interested in his six sacks per year. It helps that there are a lot of good edge rushers in this draft, in case the Bills want an immediate replacement."
Epenesa is coming off one of his better seasons as a pro, with the former second-round pick tallying six sacks, the second-most of his career, and a career-high 39 tackles.
In a highly-competitive AFC that is loaded with good quarterbacks, including the bane of Buffalo's existence, Patrick Mahomes, the Bills can ill-afford to give up one of their better edge rushers ahead of a season in which the team looks to once again get over the hump to a Super Bowl.
RELATED: Bills must answer burning question from unhappy Pro Bowler before NFL Draft
Sure, the Bills could replace Epenesa with an edge rusher in the 2025 NFL draft, but there's no guarantee said player will be able to make the kind of immediate impact the Bills will need.
Furthermore, the Bills could use all the reliable depth they can get along the edge thanks to Bosa's injury history.
Based on where the Bills are in terms of competing for a Super Bowl, we just don't see Epenesa being moved in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —