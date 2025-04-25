Could Buffalo Bills add new weapon for Josh Allen on NFL Draft Day 2?
Night one of the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books!
The first round saw three wide receivers selected — Tetairoa McMillan to the Panthers, Emeka Egbuka to the Buccaneers, and Matthew Golden to the Packers.
That leaves plenty of intriguing options for the Buffalo Bills if they are interested in adding a pass-catcher on Day 2.
Luther Burden, Missouri
Burden received first-round buzz for his yards-after-catch ability and 4.4 speed, and he'll likely be the first receiver off the board on Day 2.
Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
6-foot-4 Higgins knows how to utilize his size, making him a mismatch against shorter defenders. The Cyclone earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2024 after recording 87 receptions for 1183 yards and nine touchdowns.
Jack Bech, TCU
Bech has reliable hands and solid route running, combined with "good body control and toughness," according to Zierlein. He was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2024 after producing 1034 yards and nine touchdowns on 62 catches.
Kyle Williams, Washington State
A big play waiting to happen, Williams is a dymanic playmaker with elite vertical speed. He set a school record with the Cougars in 2024 with his 14 receiving touchdowns.
Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
Draft analyst Lance Zierlein writes, "He has good build-up speed to work vertically and the strength to handle possession targets from the slot, but his ball-tracking and catch technique need a major upgrade." During Ayomanor's first year with the Cardinals, he finished 2023 with 62 receptions for 1013 yards and six touchdowns. He earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2024 after recording similar stats, posting 63 receptions for 831 yards and six touchdowns.
Jalen Royals, Utah State
Royals exels at finding soft spots in zone coverage and projects to be a reliable possession receiver on short and intermediate routes. He was first-team All-Mountain West in 2023 and second-team in 2024, the former season featuring a program record 15 touchdowns. Royals also met with the Bills on a pre-draft visit.
Savion Williams, TCU
Bech's teammate, Williams could also be in play for the Bills on Day 2. The gadget-guy in the Horned Frogs offense posted six rushing and six receiving touchdowns.
Isaiah Bond, Texas
Speed and versatility makes Bond one of the most exciting players in the class, but character concerns have caused his draft stock to plummet. Buffalo has done their homework on the Longhorn, scheduling a pre-draft visit, meeting with him at the combine and his pro day, hosting a private workout, and having a private dinner with the receiver.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —