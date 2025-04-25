Bills Central

Could Buffalo Bills add new weapon for Josh Allen on NFL Draft Day 2?

Who are the top NFL Draft wide receiver prospects available after Round 1?

Colin Richey

Nov 16, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (13) catches a pass in warmup before the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (13) catches a pass in warmup before the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Night one of the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books!

The first round saw three wide receivers selected — Tetairoa McMillan to the Panthers, Emeka Egbuka to the Buccaneers, and Matthew Golden to the Packers.

That leaves plenty of intriguing options for the Buffalo Bills if they are interested in adding a pass-catcher on Day 2.

Luther Burden, Missouri

Luther Burden
Nov 9, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Faurot Field / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Burden received first-round buzz for his yards-after-catch ability and 4.4 speed, and he'll likely be the first receiver off the board on Day 2.

Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

Jayden Higgins
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Caleb McCullough (22) and defensive back Shamari Simmons (7) and Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) in action during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

6-foot-4 Higgins knows how to utilize his size, making him a mismatch against shorter defenders. The Cyclone earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2024 after recording 87 receptions for 1183 yards and nine touchdowns.

Jack Bech, TCU

Jack Bech
Nov 9, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a leaping catch over Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Korie Black (2) during the first half / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Bech has reliable hands and solid route running, combined with "good body control and toughness," according to Zierlein. He was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2024 after producing 1034 yards and nine touchdowns on 62 catches.

Kyle Williams, Washington State

Kyle Williams
Nov 9, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Kyle Williams (2) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. / James Snook-Imagn Images

A big play waiting to happen, Williams is a dymanic playmaker with elite vertical speed. He set a school record with the Cougars in 2024 with his 14 receiving touchdowns.

Elic Ayomanor, Stanford

Elic Ayomanor
Oct 21, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (13) catches a pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Devin Kirkwood (3) during the fourth quarter / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Draft analyst Lance Zierlein writes, "He has good build-up speed to work vertically and the strength to handle possession targets from the slot, but his ball-tracking and catch technique need a major upgrade." During Ayomanor's first year with the Cardinals, he finished 2023 with 62 receptions for 1013 yards and six touchdowns. He earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2024 after recording similar stats, posting 63 receptions for 831 yards and six touchdowns.

Jalen Royals, Utah State

Jalen Royals
Sep 30, 2023; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Utah State Aggies wide receiver Jalen Royals (1) runs the ball for a touchdown against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Rentschler Field / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Royals exels at finding soft spots in zone coverage and projects to be a reliable possession receiver on short and intermediate routes. He was first-team All-Mountain West in 2023 and second-team in 2024, the former season featuring a program record 15 touchdowns. Royals also met with the Bills on a pre-draft visit.

Savion Williams, TCU

Savion Williams
Nov 11, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Savion Williams (3) leaps over Texas Longhorns defensive back Derek Williams Jr. (2) during the second half / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bech's teammate, Williams could also be in play for the Bills on Day 2. The gadget-guy in the Horned Frogs offense posted six rushing and six receiving touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond, Texas

Isaiah Bond
Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond (7) makes a catch past Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Speed and versatility makes Bond one of the most exciting players in the class, but character concerns have caused his draft stock to plummet. Buffalo has done their homework on the Longhorn, scheduling a pre-draft visit, meeting with him at the combine and his pro day, hosting a private workout, and having a private dinner with the receiver.

