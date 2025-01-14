Bills Central

Here's how dominant Buffalo's defense was after an early Denver touchdown on Sunday

Bills defense showed its teeth in 31-7 playoff win

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix gets grabbed by and then sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025.
Denver's offense got a fast start on Sunday when Bo Nix connected with Troy Franklin on a 43-yard touchdown pass on the fifth play of the game.

But the Buffalo Bills defense took over.

According to Bills Chat Podcast, Nix was held to 82 passing yards for the remainder of the game, Bronco running backs had 25 yards and the team only converted one of the last eight third-down conversions.

“When plays like that happen, you’ve got to have a short memory,” cornerback Taron Johnson told a reporter after the game. “We did a good job with that today. They didn’t get much after that.”

