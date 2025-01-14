Here's how dominant Buffalo's defense was after an early Denver touchdown on Sunday
Bills defense showed its teeth in 31-7 playoff win
Denver's offense got a fast start on Sunday when Bo Nix connected with Troy Franklin on a 43-yard touchdown pass on the fifth play of the game.
But the Buffalo Bills defense took over.
According to Bills Chat Podcast, Nix was held to 82 passing yards for the remainder of the game, Bronco running backs had 25 yards and the team only converted one of the last eight third-down conversions.
“When plays like that happen, you’ve got to have a short memory,” cornerback Taron Johnson told a reporter after the game. “We did a good job with that today. They didn’t get much after that.”
