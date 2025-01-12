When will the new Buffalo Bills stadium open?
The Buffalo Bills are in the midst of building a new Highmark Stadium which is slated to open at the start of the 2026 NFL season.
Here's what we know about the $2.1 billion stadium.
Here's what new Highmark Stadium will look like
New Highmark Stadium construction update
Canopy will cover most of the seats at new Highmark Stadium
The stadium is slated to have the world's largest heated roof
The canopy roof was designed with an innovative snow melt system that will keep the roof from collapsing under the snow's weight. Joe Byrne, stadium construction operations manager, describes it as "the worlds largest snow melt system." The sensors in the roof monitor the weather and the V-shaped canopy structure allows the heated canopies to safely melt away any dangerous snow levels.
A few facts about the new Highmark Stadium:
Capacity: The stadium will have a capacity of 62,000
Cost: The stadium is estimated to cost over $2 billion
Construction: Construction is expected to take place from 2023–2026
Design: Populous is designing the stadium with localized flavor and design elements
Location: The stadium will be built next to Erie Community College's south campus and across the street from the existing Highmark Stadium
Features: The stadium will be enclosed on all sides and have a canopy that covers 65% of the seats
Taxpayer contribution: The state of New York and Erie County will pay $850 million of the construction cost (and the project will create an estimated 10,000 union jobs)
Maintenance and repairs: New York State will pay for all maintenance and repair costs after the stadium opens
When does Buffalo play Denver?
The Bills and Broncos will face off at 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Highmark Stadium.
The game will be televised on CBS.
CBS broadcasters for Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos game
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are the broadcasters for the game, while Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen takes the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Buffalo vs. Denver odds
Buffalo is a 9-point early favorite to beat Denver according to BetMGM.
The over-under in points is 47.
Buffalo Bills Super Bowl odds
Buffalo is at +600 to win the Super Bowl, according to Bet MGM.
More Buffalo Bills News:
Chris Pirrone contributed to this article.