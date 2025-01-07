Buffalo vs Denver tickets for NFL playoffs: See prices for wild-card game
Bills vs. Broncos scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday
After a 23-16 loss in the regular season finale to New England, Buffalo Bills fans are focusing on Sunday's NFL wild-card game against the Denver Broncos.
The game is slated for 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo vs. Denver ticket prices
Ticket prices for the Buffalo vs. Denver game start at $92 on VividSeats, $121 on Stubhub, $139 on Seatgeek and $148.75 on Ticketmaster.
How to buy NFL playoff tickets
Here are ticket links for Sunday's game.
When does Buffalo play Denver?
The Bills and Broncos will face off at 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Highmark Stadium.
The game will be televised on CBS.
Buffalo vs. Denver odds
Buffalo is a 9-point early favorite to beat Denver according to BetMGM.
The over-under in points is 47.
Buffalo Bills Super Bowl odds
Buffalo is at +600 to win the Super Bowl, according to Bet MGM.
