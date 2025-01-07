Bills Central

Buffalo vs Denver tickets for NFL playoffs: See prices for wild-card game

Bills vs. Broncos scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday

Chris Pugh

Buffalo Bills fans celebrate a touchdown against the New York Jets in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills fans celebrate a touchdown against the New York Jets in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
After a 23-16 loss in the regular season finale to New England, Buffalo Bills fans are focusing on Sunday's NFL wild-card game against the Denver Broncos.

The game is slated for 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo vs. Denver ticket prices

Ticket prices for the Buffalo vs. Denver game start at $92 on VividSeats, $121 on Stubhub, $139 on Seatgeek and $148.75 on Ticketmaster.

How to buy NFL playoff tickets

Here are ticket links for Sunday's game.

Vividseats

Stubhub

Seatgeek

Ticketmaster

Derrick Norman and Richard Peterson of Buffalo, known as The Chefs, were announced as the fans of the year
Derrick Norman and Richard Peterson of Buffalo, known as The Chefs, were announced as the fans of the year and received tickets for the upcoming Superbowl during first half action at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 3, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When does Buffalo play Denver?

The Bills and Broncos will face off at 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Highmark Stadium.

The game will be televised on CBS.

Buffalo vs. Denver odds

Buffalo is a 9-point early favorite to beat Denver according to BetMGM.

The over-under in points is 47.

Buffalo Bills fan Alex Cauley, 31, of Kansas City, throws his future groomsmen and Detroit Lions fan Ryan Petras.
Buffalo Bills fan Alex Cauley, 31, of Kansas City, throws his future groomsmen and Detroit Lions fan Ryan Petras, 31, of Troy through a table at a Buffalo Bills tailgating party in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl odds

Buffalo is at +600 to win the Super Bowl, according to Bet MGM.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen waves at fans
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen waves at fans after 48-42 win over Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Published
CHRIS PUGH

Chris is an experienced digital content producer with prior roles in journalism and corporate communications. He has worked as a sports and news writer and editor at McClatchy, Tribune and Gannett. Chris is based in Columbus, Ohio.