Skip Bayless drop big prediction for Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens game
The stage has been set for what could be an playoff classic next week on Sunday night. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will play host to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
All season long, these two teams have been viewed as two of the top contenders to win the Super Bowl. Nothing has changed, except both teams are playing at an even higher level than they started off the season playing at.
Not only have the two teams as a whole been ridiculously good this season, the two quarterbacks are the top two front-runners to win the NFL MVP award.
Everything is lining up for what should be a very entertaining game next week.
Skip Bayless, one of the most polarizing sports analysts in the business, has spoken out with his prediction for the showdown.
In a post on X, Bayless predicted that not only would the Ravens end up beating the Bills, but that he thinks Jackson will take Baltimore to the Super Bowl.
"Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen battled down the stretch for MVP. Now they will play the Game of the Year, in Buffalo," Bayless wrote. "The winner probably will play at Mahomes for the AFC title. I believe that will be Lamar. And I believe Lamar is going to the Super Bowl."
Obviously, Buffalo fans are going to heavily disagree with Bayless.
He is entitled to his opinion, but now the Bills have the opportunity to shut him up. Buffalo will need its defense to play at a completely different level, but they are more than capable of winning.
Both teams are going to bring everything they have to the field. Each team's quarterback will be looking to make a statement as well.
Expect to see a very entertaining football games between two talented and hungry teams. Bayless may end up being right, but the Bills have something to say about his prediction.