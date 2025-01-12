Forget MVP, Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson head-to-head is the real competition
Every football fan has been wanting a playoff match between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round, but the real matchup is between the quarterbacks who are battling for the NFL MVP award.
Lamar Jackson is coming off a 28-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, where he only had five incompletions for 175 yards and two touchdowns to zero interceptions. Jackson also rushed for 81 yards on 15 carries in the wild-card win.
Josh Allen also dominated through the air and on the ground in Buffalo's 31-7 blowout win over the Denver Broncos. Allen racked up the stat line with 272 passing yards and two touchdowns while adding 46 yards on the ground.
The last time the Ravens and Bills played each other this season, it was an ugly performance for Buffalo as Baltimore picked up a 35-10 win. Jackson got the best of Allen after Jackson scored three total touchdowns with Allen losing a fumble in the loss.
Everyone will be focused on this game as the determining factor for who wins the MVP, between Allen and Jackson. This game is more than just the MVP race.
This will be the fifth time the two quarterbacks have faced off. Jackson owns the regular-season series with three wins and one loss to Allen. In the postseason, it is flip-flopped, with Allen beating Jackson once in the playoffs after a 17-3 Bills win in the divisional round back in 2020.
The stats in the head-to-head regular season show Jackson scoring more touchdowns (seven) than Allen has (three). Allen does have the advantage with passing yards (613 to 469), while Jackson had more rushing yards (206 to 126).
During the regular season, Jackson has won in almost every statistical category. The only ones Allen beat Jackson in were overall record (13-4 to 12-5) and rushing touchdowns (12 to four).
Both quarterbacks have demonstrated their dynamic athleticism by throwing the football and running it on the ground. Next week's divisional round promises to be a showdown between two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in 2024.
