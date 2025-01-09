Bills' All-Pro CB makes public proclamation about MVP hopeful Josh Allen
Josh Allen has shown the ability to elevate his performance as the stakes climb higher, and his Buffalo Bills' teammates are usually first to recognize it.
Like Allen, starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson joined the Bills as a 2018 draft pick, so he's seen the quarterback's progression from physically-gifted prospect to polished MVP front runner. Now, they head into the playoffs together for the sixth year in a row, and it's a time of year that has brought out the best in both men, especially Allen.
"Us being in that big stage, I feel like he's going to play lights out," said Johnson while addressing reporters on Wednesday in Orchard Park.
The Bills will host a game on NFL Wild Card Weekend for the fifth year in a row with the No. 7 seed Denver Broncos visiting Highmark Stadium on January 12 at 1 p.m. ET.
Allen has been sensational throughout his entire postseason career, and he usually kicks it off with a gem in the wild-card game. Over the past four first-round contests, Allen has thrown 13 touchdown passes to only two interceptions.
Over 10 career playoff games, the 28-year-old Allen has accounted for 27 total touchdowns and 3,302 yards of total offense.
"He's not from this planet," said Johnson, an All-Pro selection in 2023. "I think he's just the best player in the NFL."
Of course, Johnson's top postseason moment came against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the 2020 divisional round. His 101-yard interception return touchdown helped the Bills to a 17-3 victory that clinched a spot in the AFC Championship Game for the first time in 27 years.
