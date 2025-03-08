NFL draft analyst pitches Bills trading for defensive 'gamewrecker'
It is becoming apparent to many in football that the Buffalo Bills need to improve their defensive front. And one name in the rumor mill continues to be tied to Western New York.
NBC Sports draft analyst Connor Rogers joined former NFL quarterback Chris Simms' podcast this week following the NFL Scouting Combine. Many burning offseason topics were discussed, from who the potential No. 1 overall pick could be for the Tennessee Titans to teams they expect to break the bank as free agency opens next week.
They also chatted about the Myles Garrett situation. Thinking of the six-time All-Pro's trade request from last month, they discussed where he may land next. Rogers suggested it being the Bills and how that singular move could enhance their Super Bowl window.
"I don't know why the Browns would do it, they'd have to get a massive price," said Rogers on 'Chris Simms Unbuttoned.' "The Bills need to get over the hump and how can you improve your roster by the widest margin? It's a gamewrecker on the defensive line."
Rogers and Simms both added how Von Miller is in the twilight of his career. And considering his lack of production with his pricey $17.15 million base salary for 2025, Simms added how Garrett could be an upgrade for Buffalo.
Simms also made a case for Cleveland to pull the trigger on the move. With the mess that is the Deshaun Watson situation, Nick Chubb and others expected to leave in free agency, and coming off a 3-14 season, he believes now is the right time to let Garrett go.
"Your team is definitely in a transition point. There's nothing to look at in Cleveland right now and go 'it's just around the corner,'" said the five-year NFL veteran.
"To me, he's the biggest piece they have, he's the biggest prize they have. If they want to start to rebuild and get it going the right way, I would definitely be thinking about trading Myles Garrett and moving on to the next phase of the Cleveland Browns organizational life."
The Bills have not had a player reach 10 or more sacks in consecutive seasons since Mario Williams from 2012 to 2014. Garrett's done that in each of the last seven seasons.
There's no doubt bringing the former Defensive Player of the Year to Buffalo could be earth-shattering.