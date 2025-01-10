'It's time to finish what we started:' Buffalo Bills release hype video for Sunday's NFL Playoff game
Even after not having an NFL home for most of the 2024 season, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde said he always knew he would come back.
That's why he re-signed with the team on Dec. 4 and has provided head coach Sean McDermott with experience and leadership as a practice squad player.
It's that leadership that's important for the Bills as the team opens the 2024 NFL playoffs Sunday with a wild-card game against Denver.
"Buffalo is so special to so many people," Hyde said in a hype video released by the team this week. "We take pride in our city, our culture and our family. And being away made me realize some things, see some things from an outside perspective, and I watched all season on the edge of my seat."
Hyde said the team has overcome many obstacles this season.
"Like any great team, they (faced) it personally, but they responded with resilience," he said.
When does Buffalo play Denver?
The Bills and Broncos will face off at 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Highmark Stadium.
The game will be televised on CBS.
CBS broadcasters for Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos game
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are the broadcasters for the game, while Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter.
Where to buy Buffalo vs. Denver NFL playoff tickets
Buffalo vs. Denver odds
Buffalo is a 9-point early favorite to beat Denver according to BetMGM.
The over-under in points is 47.
Buffalo Bills Super Bowl odds
Buffalo is at +600 to win the Super Bowl, according to Bet MGM.