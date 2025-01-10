Bills Central

'It's time to finish what we started:' Buffalo Bills release hype video for Sunday's NFL Playoff game

Micah Hyde narrates team's journey throughout the season.

Chris Pugh

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde enters the field against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde enters the field against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Even after not having an NFL home for most of the 2024 season, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde said he always knew he would come back.

That's why he re-signed with the team on Dec. 4 and has provided head coach Sean McDermott with experience and leadership as a practice squad player.

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde against the Philadelphia Eagles
Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It's that leadership that's important for the Bills as the team opens the 2024 NFL playoffs Sunday with a wild-card game against Denver.


"Buffalo is so special to so many people," Hyde said in a hype video released by the team this week. "We take pride in our city, our culture and our family. And being away made me realize some things, see some things from an outside perspective, and I watched all season on the edge of my seat."



Hyde said the team has overcome many obstacles this season.


"Like any great team, they (faced) it personally, but they responded with resilience," he said.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Javon Solomon reacts after recovering a fumble against the New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills defensive end Javon Solomon reacts after recovering a fumble against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

When does Buffalo play Denver?

The Bills and Broncos will face off at 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Highmark Stadium.

The game will be televised on CBS.

CBS broadcasters for Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos game

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are the broadcasters for the game, while Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter.


Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper stiff arms New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper stiff arms New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Buffalo vs. Denver odds

Buffalo is a 9-point early favorite to beat Denver according to BetMGM.

The over-under in points is 47.

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl odds

Buffalo is at +600 to win the Super Bowl, according to Bet MGM.

