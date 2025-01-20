Bills coach Sean McDermott fires back at radio hosts claiming Buffalo is 'City of Losers'
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott was not having it with Jerry Coleman's "City of Losers" comments.
The Sports Director for the 100.7 The Bay sports radio in Baltimore brought back the comment of calling Buffalo the "City of Losers" leading up to Sunday's AFC divisional battle between the Bills and the Baltimore Ravens. He will have to eat his words this time, as Buffalo knocked off the Ravens 27-25 to advance to the AFC championship game next week against the Kansas City Chiefs.
McDermott has historically maintained a stoic demeanor when talking with the media. But this matchup with Baltimore has brought a lot more emotion out of him than normal. He made sure to note that over his eight years in the city, he knows those comments don't match with what he's seen there.
From supporting his team through the highs and lows of AFC East titles and playoff losses to real-life battles in Buffalo with a terrorist attack on a local supermarket and a deathly snowstorm in 2022, McDermott has seen the "City of Good Neighbors" show a level of resiliency that his team has come to show in the 2024 season.
The "City of Losers" chatter could of course be quieted if the Bills are able to win their first Super Bowl this year. First they will need to defeat the Chiefs, who they play for the fourth time in the playoffs in the last five seasons in next week's AFC championship game.