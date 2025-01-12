How ESPN's Adam Schefter inadvertently launched #BillsMafia
What was the origin story behind #BillsMafia?
An ESPN story suggested that the name of the popular Buffalo Bills fan group was sparked by a series of tweets from NFL insider Adam Schefter after the Bills 2010 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The game was marked by a dropped touchdown pass by wide receiver Stevie Johnson, which would have won for the Bills.
After the game, Johnson questioned God after the dropped pass, something that was picked up by national media members and Schefter a day later in a series of tweets.
"And we took that personally," fan Leslie Wille said.
"I unintentionally and unknowingly became the villain in this origin story,' Schefter said.
Bills fans responded by making fun of Schefter, who blocked various fans on Twitter.
Schefter's move led another fan Del Reid to respond with the hashtag #BillsMafia, and the name was born.
When does Buffalo play Denver?
The Bills and Broncos will face off at 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Highmark Stadium.
The game will be televised on CBS.
CBS broadcasters for Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos game
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are the broadcasters for the game, while Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter.
Buffalo vs. Denver odds
Buffalo is a 9-point early favorite to beat Denver according to BetMGM.
The over-under in points is 47.
Buffalo Bills Super Bowl odds
Buffalo is at +600 to win the Super Bowl, according to Bet MGM.