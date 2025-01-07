The infamous history behind officiating crew for Bills' wild-card round playoff game
The 2024 NFL playoffs are officially beginning this weekend, and the officiating crews for each of the wild-card playoff games have been announced, with veteran official Bill Vinovich getting the assignment of the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos.
Across his 16-season career as lead official, Bill Vinovich has gained notoriety thanks to a handful calls (and no calls), including a recent one with the Buffalo Bills. Here are some of the most notable moments that rose Vinovich to infamy:.
2018 NFC Championship game no-call
What some may consider the most significant no-call in recent memory was during the 2018 NFC Championship game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams, with Vinovich's crew officiating the game.
With less than two minutes left in regulation during the 20-20 game, Saints then-QB Drew Brees attempted a pass to WR Tommylee Lewis at the Rams' 13-yard line. Rams (and former Bills') CB Nickell Robey-Coleman blatantly hit Lewis before Brees' ball arrived, which should've led to a defensive pass interference call.
But it didn't.
The blown call forced the Saints to settle for a field goal, which was followed by the Rams' game-tying 57-yard field goal that forced overtime. The rest is history.
After the game, former Saints and current Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the league office reached out to him and told him that the pass interference should've been called. "Just getting off the phone with the league office. They blew the call," Payton said.
The missed call was so egregious that, for the 2019 season, a new rule was created so that coaches could challenge pass interference calls. That rule wouldn't be retained in following seasons.
Brandin Cooks no-call in Super Bowl LIII
Just a mere couple weeks following the Rams no-call, the Vinovich-assigned Super Bowl LIII featured another blown play that could've completely altered the outcome of the game.
Down 10-3 against the New England Patriots with under five minutes to play, Rams QB Jared Goff sent a pass in the direction of WR Brandin Cooks, who's arm was being held by Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore prior to the pass arriving, which should've been called for defensive pass interference. Another no call, and the Patriots would go on to win Super Bowl LIII 13-3.
The NFL's Competition Committee later admitted that the play should've been flagged for pass interference, per Adam Schefter. This was another reason for the rule allowing coaches to challenge pass interference calls.
Bills fans getting threatened with a penalty
In the 2022 Week 15 matchup between the Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Bills fans began throwing snowballs onto the field during regulation.
This prompted Vinovich and his crew to stop and delay the game to make an announcement pleading Bills fans to stop.
When NFL rules analyst Mike Pereira was asked during the broadcast what officials could do about the snowballs, he replied "well, they can run for cover." In the background, Vinovich took to the center of the field to threaten fans with a 15-yard penalty on the Bills. "Please stop throwing snowballs," Vinovich announced. "We've just been informed that if a snowball hits someone, it'll be a 15 yard penalty against Buffalo."
In the weeks following the game, Bills TE Dawson Knox made an appearance on Green Light with Chris Long and spoke about the penalty. "Apparently, they told coach McDermott or someone, ‘Hey we can’t actually enforce that, we just have to say that for them to stop,’” Knox recalled.
Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News also reported on the topic, saying that the NFL rulebook doesn't cover penalties for objects like snowballs being thrown onto the field, unless it directly affects a play in real time.
All time, the Bills are 5-9 when Bill Vinovich officiates their games, and the Broncos are 5-10. Hopefully there won't be a new call to add to the list of notable botches by Vinovich. The game is set to kick off Sunday afternoon at 1pm at Highmark Stadium.
