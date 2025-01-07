Sean McDermott confirms Damar Hamlin's status for playoff opener vs. Broncos
Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott is rolling with the known battle-tested commodity over the second-round rookie safety for Super Wild Card Weekend.
McDermott declared Damar Hamlin the starter alongside veteran Taylor Rapp for the January 12 postseason affair against the Denver Broncos.
"Damar's the starter. That's how we'll go into the game. He'll still use this week to get his legs back underneath him a bit," said McDermott while addressing reporters on Monday.
Hamlin has been bothered by a rib injury that popped up following the December 8 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He missed three games in a row prior to returning for the regular season finale against the New England Patriots.
For the first time in four weeks, the Bills started Hamlin and Rapp in the defensive backfield. The latter missed two mid-December games due to shoulder/neck issue.
"It was good. Hopefully, they're knocking off the rust, just being back together for the first time in a few weeks here," said McDermott.
Meanwhile, rookie Cole Bishop, who was starting in place of Hamlin, appeared ready to threaten for a permanent spot in the lineup. It's no surprise, however, that McDermott is choosing the 2021 sixth-round draft pick over the most-recent No. 60 overall selection. The eighth-year head coach has always opted for the more familiar option, especially at safety (remember Dean Marlowe).
The 26-year-old Hamlin, who unprecedentedly recovered from cardiac arrest to continue his playing career, has spent four seasons in McDermott's program. He made 14 starts this season Bills, accounting for 89 tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.
"I think they [Hamlin and Rapp] would tell you they want some of those plays back. It was good to have them back out on the field together and the communication that is so important for those two. There were certainly some really good plays, and, then, a few that kind of stood out, that they would want back," said McDermott.
