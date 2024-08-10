2024 Bills 53-man roster projection: Pre-preseason edition
As the Buffalo Bills' 2024 preseason slate kicks off Saturday in a 1:00 p.m. bout with the Chicago Bears, it’s time to look at the team's current roster and determine who’s staying and who’s going.
Some players are easy to predict as roster locks: Josh Allen, free agents with strong contracts, good players on rookie deals, etc. Others are a bit trickier: people who sit on the roster bubble at a crowded position, or players the team likes but can’t afford to lose another guy to waivers, so they get cut hoping they don’t take a deal elsewhere. It’s a chess game, and as someone who is not very good at chess, I do not expect this roster prediction to be perfect come the end of August.
All that said, let’s jump into it
To track how our projection has changed throughout the offseason, check out our past renditions:
Offense
Quarterback (2)
- Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky
This requires very little explanation; Allen is the franchise centerpiece, and the team likes Trubisky as a backup. This team also doesn’t carry three quarterbacks (though we all so dearly miss the days of an Allen/Derek Anderson/Matt Barkley depth chart), so unless they keep Shane Buechele as a backup over Trubisky, there isn’t room for him on the roster.
Running Back (4)
- James Cook, Ray Davis, Ty Johnson, Reggie Gilliam (fullback)
James Cook is on his rookie deal and is coming off a Pro Bowl season, so his security isn't in question. Ray Davis is an exciting rookie who has flashed a lot during training camp. He will serve as Cook’s main backup. Ty Johnson played well for this team last year, particularly once Joe Brady took over as offensive coordinator, and depending on how the kickoff return battle goes, he may be viewed as a valuable piece there, as well. Reggie Gilliam provides a lot of physicality and versatility at the fullback position, and it would be difficult to think he would be off the roster.
Wide Receiver (5)
- Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Tyrell Shavers
It’s a bit tricky coming up with a proper order in the “everyone eats” type of offense that Brady wants to run. That being said, it seems that both Samuel and Hollins will be important pieces of this offense, with Coleman and Shakir providing important contributions throughout the season. While Marquez Valdes-Scantling is not a consistently good player, he has provided some big play ability when he is playing well, and having a veteran presence who can play on the boundary may be enough to keep him on the roster. That said, second-year pass-catcher Tyrell Shavers has had a very exciting training camp, and a strong preseason should be more than enough to secure a roster spot for him. Ultimately, I'll be bold and predict Shavers on the roster over the veteran.
Tight Ends (3)
- Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Quintin Morris
If you’re going to run 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends), you don’t need two tight ends -- you need three. Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox are easy, as Kincaid will be the focal point of the passing game with Knox being a solid overall tight end who also has a contract that keeps him on the team until at least 2025. After that, it has typically been Quintin Morris as the third tight end, and he has certainly flashed over the last few seasons, but the 6-foot-7 Zach Davidson has been pushing himself into that role throughout camp. It seems more likely that Morris is rostered, and the team will cross its fingers that Davidson clears waivers so they can keep him on the practice squad.
Offensive Tackles (4)
- Dion Dawkins, Spencer Brown, Ryan Van Demark, Alec Anderson
Left tackle Dion Dawkins, who is coming off the best season of his career and another Pro Bowl nod, is an easy lock. Spencer Brown is also a lock, as he's coming off a career year himself and is looking to build on that progression as he aims to get an extension from the team. Ryan Van Demark played well in the 2024 preseason and appears to be a favorite of offensive line coach Aaron Kromer; he filled in admirably in the regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins when Dawkins had to leave for a drive due to an injury.
The fourth tackle spot is trickier and likely comes down to Alec Anderson and Richard Gouraige. Both fit what Kromer typically profiles for that spot, and both have experience, but Anderson is someone with plenty of time spent with Kromer and could be someone that the team thinks could be poached on waivers, as opposed to Gouraige, who would be an easy practice squad signing if he passes waivers. Anderson also has the ability to play all five spots on the offensive line, so his versatility is another feather in his cap.
Interior offensive line (6)
- Guards: O'Cyrus Torrence, David Edwards, La'el Collins, Kevin Jarvis
- Centers: Connor McGovern, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
O'Cyrus Torrence and David Edwards are slated as the starting guards and have been since the team moved on from stalwart center Mitch Morse in the spring. Torrence had a solid rookie campaign, and Edwards is a Kromer stalwart from their time together with the Rams. La’el Collins isn’t the player he once was with the Dallas Cowboys, but still has enough left in him to trust as a backup guard who offers tackle versatility. While Kevin Jarvis is listed as the fourth guard, his inclusion could more accurately be described as "whichever depth guard has the best preseason."
After the aforementioned Morse departure, Connor McGovern was moved from the starting left guard spot to the starting center spot. In addition, the Bills drafted Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, a player that people seemed to feel good about during the draft process but were concerned about his versatility outside of center. That perception likely means he will get the roster nod over veteran Will Clapp, who may be someone they try to bring back as he is not subject to waivers given his seven years of experience in the NFL.
Defense
Edge (6)
- Von Miller, Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Dawuane Smoot, Casey Toohill, Javon Solomon
After a disappointing year, and a pay cut, Von Miller seems to be returning to form and looks to justify his contract in 2024. Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa both played well in 2023 and are easy roster locks. From here it gets tricky, as Dawuane Smoot has been a strong veteran for years, but recovery from an Achilles injury in 2022 that lingered into last season leaves some question marks. Casey Toohill is a reasonable option to have in rotation, but he may get beat out by younger talent. Javon Solomon is an intriguing, flashy option, and likely to be claimed by another team if he goes to waivers, so he seems an easy person to put on the roster. Kameron Cline may also push for a roster spot if he performs well in the preseason.
Defensive Tackle (5)
- Ed Olver, DaQuan Jones, Austin Johnson, DeWayne Carter, DeShawn Williams
This is simply a case of everything making sense. Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Austin Johnson, and DeWayne Carter are all basically locks, with Johnson being the only one who one could make a (somewhat feeble) case against. DeShawn Williams, being a veteran with tons of experience in the league as a rotational tackle, seems like an easy fit for this roster, with guys like Eli Ankou and Gable Steveson on the bubble. Ankou is not subject to waivers due to his experience, and Steveson seems unlikely for any other team to claim if Sean McDermott is serious about his pet project.
Linebacker (5)
- Terrel Bernard, Matt Milano, Dorian Williams, Nicholas Morrow, Edefuan Ulofoshio
Terrel Bernard, Matt Milano, Dorian Williams, and Nicholas Morrow are all locks given that Bernard and Milano are the clear starters, with WIlliams being a relatively high draft pick in 2023 and Morrow coming in as a free agent with special teams ability. Rookie Edefuan Ulofoshio provides good special teams ability while also being able to reasonably contribute on defense if called upon in that role.
Cornerback (6)
- Christian Benford, Rasul Douglas, Kaiir Elam, Taron Johnson, Cam Lewis, Dee Delaney (CB/S)
Christian Benford, Rasul Douglas, Kaiir Elam, and Taron Johnson are easy roster locks. Benford and Douglas both played well last year, and Johnson is coming off a second-team All-Pro season at nickel. Kaiir Elam is having a good training camp, and some defensive changes provide hope for a resurgence in his career. Cam Lewis has been a mainstay backup for this team for years, and it seems more likely than not that he is on this team in 2024. Dee Delany is a bit of a forgotten man on this roster, but his experience in Todd Bowles’ defense in Tampa, along with having a bit of positional versatility will likely keep him on this roster. Daequan Hardy and Ja’Marcus Ingram will both be practice squad guys and both seem to be having a promising training camp thus far.
Safety (4)
- Taylor Rapp, Mike Edwards, Damar Hamlin, Cole Bishop
Unless Cole Bishop or Mike Edwards start the year on the PUP or some other reserve list, it would be difficult to imagine any other combination of players at the safety position. Edwards and Bishop being injured makes things trickie, and triggered the Terrell Burgess and Kareem Jackson signings, but overall, neither of those two options are all that intriguing as starters and likely won’t command other offers by the end of August. It’s likely Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin as the starters in Week 1 until Edwards or Bishop come back and one or the other takes over Hamlin’s spot.
Special Teams (3)
- Tyler Bass, Sam Martin, Reid Ferguson
Despite recent struggles in 2023 and in training camp, Tyler Bass is locked in as the starting kicker. While it seemed like there would be a competition between Sam Martin and Jack Browning at punter, Browning was promptly cut during camp when injuries popped up at safety. Reid Ferguson has been a mainstay at long snapper for years and has shown no reason for concern.
Practice Squad (16)
- QB Shane Beuchele, LB Baylon Spector, DT Gable Steveson, DE Kingsley Jonathan, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, CB Ja'Marcus Ingram, CB Daequan Hardy, DT Eli Ankou, S Terrell Burgess, DE Kameron Cline, WR K.J. Hamler, HB Darrynton Evans, TE Zach Davidson, OT Travis Clayton, OL Keaton Bills, OL Will Clapp
