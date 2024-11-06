Incorrect calls took points off board in Bills' win, film expert agrees
As it turns out, it was as bad as it looked when it happened during the first half of the Buffalo Bills' Week 9 home game against the Miami Dolphins.
The Bills, operating in two-minute drill mode, earned a 1st-and-10 at the Dolphins' 11-yard line, only to see the drive derailed by back-to-back alleged holding penalties charged to offensive linemen Dion Dawkins and O'Cyrus Torrence.
Neither supposed infraction was glaringly evident, and the call against Dawkins looked downright incorrect. On a Josh Allen incompletion intended for Khalil Shakir in the end zone, Dawkins put Dolphins' rookie Chop Robinson on the ground through use of legal force. The Bills' franchise left tackle powerfully slapped down Robinson's grabbing hands and the pass rusher went down to the ground in the process.
NFL Network film guru Brian Baldinger, a former pro offensive lineman himself, explained why Dawkins' action is permissible and a flag was completely unwarranted.
"this is not holding...this is an advanced technique to get the DL hands off and to use the momentum to face plant the rusher. This would Bug me for 24 hours if called against me," said Baldinger in a post on the social media site now known as X.
The penalty pushed Buffalo back to a 1st-and-20 from the 21, setting the stage for another questionable call. Allen, who is only one rushing touchdown behind Hall-of-Fame running back OJ Simpson for second place in team history, found an opening and ripped off a thrilling run into the end zone.
With Allen and the offensive line celebrating in the stands, the referee announced a late holding penalty on Torrence, taking the touchdown off the scoreboard. The replay showed Torrence's hands remaining inside his opponent's shoulders, and illegal holding was not glaringly evident. The ticky-tack call forced the Bills to settle for a field goal, trailing into halftime, 10-6.
There was also a highly questionable call that went against Buffalo's defense on Miami's second offensive possession. After catching a short pass and turning upfield over the middle, running back Raheem Mostert lowered his head and initiated contact with safety Taylor Rapp. Somehow, Rapp was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty.
Despite falling victim to a case of over-officiating on multiple occasions in the first half, Buffalo rebounded for the 30-27 victory.
