Josh Allen's 'greatness' hinges on Bills' 2025 outcome
A year ago, many talked about the 2024 season being a defining one for Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen.
The Bills traded receiver Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, who left via free agency. Fans and experts questioned whether the Bills did enough to reload the offense with weapons to support Allen. Despite winning an MVP title, some still ask those same questions this offseason.
It's also believed that Allen's 2024 MVP had much to do with his supporting cast, or what some would say, lack of supporting cast. The Bills were three points shy of getting to the Super Bowl, and some are saying this is the year the Bills get it done, including Fox Sports NFL reporter Henry McKenna.
McKenna brought up the final play of that AFC title game and asked, "How badly is that play seared in Allen’s mind? How much will it motivate him?" McKenna continued, "My sense is that it’s a reminder of how perfect he’ll have to be to make it not just to a Super Bowl but through one — and with a win."
McKenna predicts the Bills will win their sixth consecutive division title, secure the number one seed, and defeat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship. He adds something interesting too, "Yes, I know Allen just won MVP. But I’m not sure everyone has wrapped their heads around just how much he’s done to carry the Bills out of irrelevance and into six consecutive divisional titles."
In the Super Bowl, KcKenna has the Rams as the NFC Super Bowl representative, with the Bills coming away with their first Super Bowl title, beating the Rams 27-26.
McKenna said, "There’s no denying that he will be regarded as one of the most talented quarterbacks of his generation. But this Super Bowl could open conversations about his greatness."
