AFC East record projections tab new regime to challenge Bills' top dog status
The NFL offseason grades are in and the schedule is out.
The only natural next step is to start making win-loss predictions for the Buffalo Bills or any of the other 31 teams. While many may initially think the Bills are looking at a 17-0 season, there are multiple variables that could lead to a loss, or maybe two, somewhere along the way.
Sports Illustrated, which gave the Bills a mediocre offseason grade, published record projections for every NFL team in the wake of the 2025 schedule announcement.
Striking a tune with Bills' fans, the SI brain trust doesn't foresee any change atop the AFC East in 2025, although it suggests that the reigning five-time division champions will have a new primary challenger.
While the Bills are projected to post a 13-4 record to conquer the East for a sixth year in a row, the upstart New England Patriots and sophomore quarterback Drake Maye were tabbed to finish in second place at 9-8 overall. The Patriots overhauled their operations this past offseason with former player Mike Vrabel taking the reins as head coach, and it will make a difference according to a contingent of analysts.
The Miami Dolphins are predicted to take a step back and go 7-10 in the regular season while the New York Jets' are likely to struggle in their new regime's maiden voyage to the tune of a 5-12 record.
In the SI-created scenario, the Bills tie the rival Kansas City Chiefs for No. 1 overall in the conference with 13-4 records, but a projected tiebreaker was not revealed. Obviously, it would come down to who won the Week 9 matchup at Highmark Stadium. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens would win the AFC North at 12-5 overall and the Houston Texans go 10-7 to take the AFC South.
"The Bills should coast to their sixth consecutive division title. Buffalo will feast on the East, but there are tough games at home. The Chiefs and Ravens are coming to town, along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals. The good news? The road slate is a cakewalk, with the Pittsburgh Steelers being the lone exception." — Matthew Verderame
The Bills have recorded at least 10 regular season wins in each of the past six years, earning a playoff berth every time.
Including the playoffs, Sean McDermott's squad went a perfect 10-0 in home games last season. The Bills will host nine regular season contests in what will be Highmark Stadium's final season.
During its five-year run atop the AFC East, Buffalo has averaged 12.2 wins per regular season. The team's win total has been set at 11.5 by multiple major U.S. sportsbooks.
