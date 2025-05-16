Far-too-early Bills' score predictions for every game on 2025 schedule
The long summer break begins for Buffalo Bills' fans.
Free agency is all but done, the draft came and went, and the schedule has been released. Between now and the start of training camp, there is very little news for fans to follow. Sure, the teams have a few voluntary practices and a mandatory mini-camp, but we have reached the point where the fans want the season to begin.
Unfortunately, we still have two months before training camp begins, which isn't until late July. Until then, we'll immerse ourselves in season and roster predictions. Fans will battle on social media over whose team is better and who will win the Super Bowl in February. So, we might as well get started with some of those predictions.
Week 1 — Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills
This matchup is beginning to rise to the Bills/Chiefs level rivalry within the AFC. The Ravens blew the Bills out last season during their Week Four showdown. Don't expect a similar score this time, but the Bills will likely start a few rookies, plus they will be without Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht for this game. Ravens, 27-24.
Week 2 — Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets
The Jets might be better off with their backup, Tyrod Taylor, starting over Justin Fields, but regardless of who starts for the Jets, the Bills will come out of New Jersey with a win. Bills, 31-17.
Week 3 — Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills
It's amazing how far the Jets and Dolphins have fallen compared to the last two seasons. Buffalo completely dominated the division a year ago, and that won't change in 2025. The Bills 12-2 against the Dolphins with Josh Allen at quarterback. In 14 games, Allen has 42 touchdowns, to only eight interceptions. Three of those picks came during his rookie year. The Allen and the Bills continue their dominance. Bills, 34-21.
Week 4 — New Orleans Saints @ Buffalo Bills
The Saints could be one of the teams in the running for the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Their presumed starting quarterback, Derek Carr, has retired from the league, leaving the Saints in disarray. There isn't much more to say here. Bills, 42-10.
Week 5 — New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills
The Patriots signed former Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, who will be good for quarterback Drake Mayes' development. The Patriots will be a better team in 2025 than they were a season ago. Still, they aren't ready to compete for the division, though they have a shot at finishing second. The Bills will be victorious, but this one could be a little closer than expected. Bills, 27-17.
Week 6 — Buffalo Bills @ Atlanta Falcons
It's surprising to see this game scheduled for a Monday night, but the league has higher expectations for the Falcons than most, maybe outside of Atlanta. They still have Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr, neither of whom did much to instill confidence that the Falcons will meet those expectations. The Bills bring this team down to earth. Bills, 33-20.
Week 8 — Buffalo Bills @ Carolina Panthers
This is another game the Bills won't have any trouble getting a win. The Panthers are a long way from being competitive. Bryce Young still has not proven he can be the Panthers' long-term quarterback. The Bills will get Ogunjobi and Hoecht for the first time this week. This game won't close. Bills, 41-17.
Week 9 — Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills
To quote Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, "here we go". Once again, the Bills and Chiefs face off in the regular season. The Chiefs will be coming off their bye week heading into this matchup, and Andy Reid is 27-4 when coming off a bye, including postseason. (Sean McDermott has yet to lose after a bye). The trend is recent years flips. Chiefs, 24-23.
Week 10 — Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins
This will be the second matchup between the Bills and Dolphins, and the Bills' fourth divisional game. The Bills are 24-6 in division play since 2020 and have won the AFC East crown five consecutive years. That won't change this season, and the Bills roll again. Bills, 35-28.
Week 11 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Buffalo Bills
Baker Mayfield's career resurgence in Tampa Bay has been a great story, and the Bucs likely win that division, but they aren't on the Bills' level. This game is an early Sunday game, and if it were in Tampa, the outcome might be different. This one is in Buffalo, mid-November. Bills, 27-17.
Week 12 — Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans
The Bills played poorly against the Texans last season, but don't expect that again. The Texans' offense turned out not to be as good as many expected last year, but barring injury, they will have Nico Collins back. We also expect quarterback C.J. Stroud to bounce back from last season, and the Texans have a solid defense. All that said, the Bills get some revenge. Bills, 23-20.
Week 13 — Buffalo Bills @ Pittsburgh Steelers
By the time the season rolls around, we might know who the Steelers quarterback is, but it won't matter if it's Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, or rookie Will Howard. The Steelers aren't a good team. Though Mike Tomlin will have the ready and playing hard, as he typically does, it won't be enough. Bills, 31-17.
Week 14 — Cincinnati Bengals @ Buffalo Bills
The Bills have a hard time with the Bengals, losing the last two games, including a playoff loss. Still, the Bengals have no defense, and it's possible Trey Hendrickson isn't playing for the Bengals by the time this game kicks off. Allen won't let this team fail again against the Bengals, and runs wild against the Bengals' defense, Bills, 38-35.
Week 15 — Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots
By the time we reach this game, the Bills will have all but locked up the division title, but not quite yet. The Patriots will be sitting in second place, feeling good about themselves and where the organization is heading, but the Bills will remind them that they have a long way to go. Bills, 34-17.
Week 16 — Buffalo Bills @ Cleveland Browns
There isn't a worse-run franchise in the league, including the New York Jets. The Browns will be right there with the Saints and Panthers battling for the top pick in next year's draft and might be winless. That continues against the Bills in a landslide. Bills, 45-13.
Week 17 — Philadelphia Eagles @ Buffalo Bills
The Bills lost to the Eagles in 2023 in a close game, but this Eagles team is better. Many believed the Bills and Eagles would have been a better Super Bowl last year, but unfortunately, we were stuck watching the Chiefs' offensive line get dominated by the Eagles. This could be a preview of next year's Super Bowl too. Eagles, 24-21.
Week 18 — New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills
The Bills will already be division champions for the sixth year in a row by the time this game is played, but they will be in the thick of a battle for home field advantage throughout the playoffs. So, they won't be able to rest starters like they did last season, plus the Jets will be a complete mess by this time. Bills, 38-13.
Bills' Record Prediction: 14-3, AFC East champion
