Bills' Josh Allen wildly disrespected in NFL quarterback rankings
Buffalo Bills' supertsar Josh Allen sits near the top of the quarterback power rankings released by Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, but his fifth place ranking appears shockingly low for the reigning league MVP.
Allen recorded another historic season for Buffalo in 2024, earning his first NFL MVP award along with second-team All Pro honors. Recording 41 total touchdowns and over 4,200 total yards, his stats can match up with any other QB in the league year after year.
Benjamin writes, "The reigning MVP is coming off his most efficient season while operating with a new-look receiving group. Like Lamar Jackson, another AFC superhero, he's just yet to escape the Chiefs' shadow."
Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels took the top spot in Benjamin's rankings, although he admits "recency bias" may be taking advantage of him.
RELATED: Bills' OTAs move into Phase 2 without any Josh Allen sightings
Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts was ranked second, with Joe Burrow rounding out the top three. First-team All Pro Lamar Jackson took the final spot above Allen, with Patrick Mahomes just missing out on the top five.
While it can be nit-picky to debate the order of the top QBs in the NFL, placing NFC signal callers like Daniels and Hurts above the top talent in the AFC is unjustified. In a much tougher conference, the group of Allen, Jackson, Burrow, and Mahomes have consistently been the four best quarterbacks in the league.
Hurts benefits from a weaker division and conference with a loaded roster around him, while Daniels was electric but only has a one-year sample size. While Daniels was incredible as a rookie, it would be premature to put him firmly in the top tier of QBs, let alone in first place. A sophomore slump isn't guaranteed, but CJ Stroud took an unexpected step back last season after an impressive rookie year in 2023.
In addition to record touchdown numbers, and being one of the best dual threat QBs of all time, Allen is consistently at the top of rankings for advanced metrics, like EPA and EPA per play. When you factor in Allen's performance despite moving pieces all around him, with new coordinators and receivers, his consistency may be under appreciated.
Many teams would be grateful to have a QB with enough talent to be considered for a top five spot in QB rankings, but Allen has proven over the last seven seasons that he belongs in contention for the best quarterback in the league, and fifth is just too low.
