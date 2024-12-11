2 former NBA superstars join Buffalo Bills ownership group
The Buffalo Bills are one of the hottest teams in sports right now. With a Super Bowl being a very real possibility, it will be interesting to see how they end up finishing the season.
Now, more names have been added to the Bills' ownership group.
Among the 10 new limited partners, two former NBA superstars and a former Team USA soccer star have joined the mix.
As shared in a release from Buffalo, Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, and Jozy Altidore have all joined the ownership group. Along with them, the seven other names are Arctos, Rob Palumbo, Sue McCollum, Theresia Gouw, Rob Ward, Mike Joo, and Tom Burger.
Terry Pegula, the Bills' owner and CEO, issued a statement about the new names entering the ownership group.
"This has been an incredible journey to add such an impressive and diverse group of limited partners along with a reputable private equity partner in Arctos that has an extensive track record of success with professional sports franchises," Pegula said. "They all have all achieved high levels of success in their respective industries and we're grateful for their interest in our team, our sport, and the future of the Buffalo Bills. Most of them have a personal attachment with our team, Western New York or Southern Ontario which was a very important factor to me."
He continued on with a list of people he wanted to thank for making all of this happen.
"There are so many people I'd like to thank for their assistance and guidance throughout this process: Steve Greenberg, Terry Morris, Mike Melnitzky and the rest of the crew at Allen & Company. Roger Goodell, Christine Dorfler, Joe Siclare, Jay Bauman, and Cyrus Ghavi from the National Football League. Joe Leccese, Jason Krochak, Amanda Nussbaum, Sean Wildes, Alon Elhanan, Bowon Koh and Alexander Amir at Proskauer. Our team at the family office, including my daughter, Laura Pegula, Adam Gusky, Gary Hagerman, and John Sieminski, deserves a lot of credit as well as Pete Guelli, Terry Gilbride and Josh Dziurlikowski at the Bills. It truly was a total team effort."
This is a very good time to get into the Buffalo ownership group. On the outside looking in, the Bills look to be a team that could be a serious contender year in and year out for the foreseeable future.
Right now, they hold a 10-3 record entering Week 15 and are one of the favorites in the AFC.
All of that being said, Buffalo officially has more people involved. For diehard sports fans, it's awesome to see both Carter and McGrady involved in this venture together. Having Altidore onboard is also a cool addition.
