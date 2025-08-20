2 NFL writers say Bills are ‘ready’ to do it for first time since 1993
Even a slow preseason start can’t deter pundits and their high hopes for the Buffalo Bills.
NFL Media writer Adam Rank and senior director of content and editorial Ali Bhanpuri both projected the Bills to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC as they picked the entire NFL schedule. Despite an 0-2 start to the preseason, Rank and Bhanpuri think Brandon Beane has built a quality roster to complement reigning league MVP Josh Allen.
And as much as it has to do with talent, Rank believes Buffalo’s playoff success could hinge on landing the one seed.
“After playing in the Wild Card Round six years in a row, the Bills need to get the No. 1 seed this year. They need it,” said Rank in this NFL.com piece.
While Rank has high hopes for Buffalo with a projected record of 12-5, Bhanpuri is even more bullish on the Bills. He projected them to go 15-2, with losses coming to the Ravens in the season opener and the Steelers in Week 13.
A 15-2 mark would be historic. Only nine teams in NFL history have won 15 regular season games, including the 1984 49ers and 1985 Bears, who both won the Super Bowl. He said that the team's defensive additions are what stand out to him about this year's roster.
"They have Allen, the reigning MVP, and while they haven't exactly surrounded him with a wealth of receiving help, they did recently extend James Cook," Bhanpuri said. "And they upgraded defensively. Buffalo is finally ready to make the leap."
There's no denying that the Bills should be expected to make the playoffs with a core that's one five consecutive division titles and has the 2024 NFL MVP at QB. But it could be very beneficial for them to earn the AFC's No. 1 seed, have the only bye in the playoffs and potentially host two home playoff games after going 10-0 there in 2024.
