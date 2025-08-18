Bears being 'unaffected' by Bills' defense should concern second-year coordinator
To say the Buffalo Bills' defense has been subpar this preseason would be an understatement.
The Bills got smothered in their second preseason game, falling 38-0 to the Chicago Bears. And while it's fair to note that the Bills' full arsenal has not been on display, and an equally dismal offensive effort in the game, it has not been the best showing for defensive coordinator Bobby Babich and the crew this preseason.
In two preseason games this summer, Buffalo is allowing 36 points and 462 yards per game, including a whopping 528 yards given up in this most recent loss to the Bears.
"It starts up front, like everything does. You want to win a game, you've gotta win the trenches," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott regarding the defense after the game in Chicago.
"We had a hard time stopping the run, we had a hard time stopping the pass. Those two work together, as you've heard me say, over and over again. The quarterback cannot go, in the first drive of the game, unaffected. And he was in a rhythm right away and now you're dealing with it."
These early 2025 displays also don't help with the fact that Buffalo has suffered from unsuccessful defense output in many of its playoff runs in the McDermott era. In six playoff losses dating back to the 2018 NFL season (Josh Allen's rookie year), the Bills' points allowed in those games was 31.3.
Although this is only preseason action, it's still concerning. There are teams out that have won the Super Bowl after a losing preseason (ie: 2021 Rams or the 2007 Giants). But it sets a bad precedent and could be a sign for worse things to come.
Again, it is just preseason action. But Babich and McDermott are going to need to stop the bleeding and figure out who will be able to contribute to the roster by the time the season opener against the Ravens is here.
