Bold prediction has Bills winning the Super Bowl, but not before more disappointment
Entering the 2025 season on the heels of six consecutive playoff appearances and five AFC East titles, the Buffalo Bills are one of the favorites to win it all this season.
If they were able to pull that off, it would be the first time in franchise history they would hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Will Bills Mafia finally taste that victory, though?
According to ESPN’s Seth Walder, they will, just not in 2025. In fact, Walder made a bold prediction in ESPN’s future power rankings that Buffalo will win it all but not before enduring two more years of disappointment.
”The Bills will win the Super Bowl. The 2025 and 2026 postseasons will disappoint the Bills Mafia yet again, but thanks to a bit of a youth movement and a stalwart offensive line, Buffalo will finally be able to get over the top and win it all in 2027.”-- Walder
While it would be difficult to wait until 2027 to see the Bills win it all, fans would still be thrilled to finally take their name off the list of franchises that have never won the Super Bowl.
Ideally, they’ll be heading into the title game that year looking to add to their collection.
