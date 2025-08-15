Bills' 1990s legend named to AP's 100th anniversary team
To become the NFL's all-time sack leader, you most likely had to be a collegiate legend. Let's just say Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Bruce Smith checks that box.
The Buffalo Bills' legendary defensive end was named to the Associated Press' 100-year anniversary team on Thursday, making his way onto the second-team defense. Not only is he the Bills' lone player to be named to the AP's prestigious list, but Smith is also one of 14 players who made the list, which was announced in 2019.
That list includes: Randy Moss, Larry Fitzgerald, John Hannah, Chuck Bednarik, Barry Sanders, Randy White, Dick Butkus, Deion Sanders, Ed Reed, Ronnie Lott, Jonathan Ogden, Lee Roy Selmon, and Lawrence Taylor.
A 22-sack effort stamped Smith's 1983 season for the Hokies. He followed that up by being named a first-team AP All-American, as well as winning the Outland Trophy, awarded to college football's top lineman. So, it makes sense why Buffalo made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 NFL Draft.
Smith would carry that success over to the NFL. Smith would be named Defensive Player of the Year twice, a 1980s and 1990s All-Decade selection, 11-time All-Pro (eight first-team selections), 11-time Pro Bowler, and, of course, the NFL's all-time sack leader (200).
The VT product is also highly recognized for being one of the Bills' pillars as they played in an NFL-record four consecutive Super Bowls in the early 1990's. Of course, Buffalo fell short in each game, but even earning these berths add to the legacy Smith left throughout his career.
He would be named to several Hall of Fames from there, including Pro Football's, the Bills', the Hokies', and college football's.
Smith may have a case for being a first-team selection for the AP's 100-year team. But regardless, Buffalo has to be thankful that his exploits at VT directly led to him becoming a star for the Bills.
