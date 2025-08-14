'Loyalty' is important to Bills' newly-minted $48 million running back
Bills Mafia can finally rest knowing their beloved Buffalo Bills have agreed on a long-term extension with James Cook.
On Wednesday, the team announced that the fourth-year back would be signing a four-year extension, reportedly worth $48 million, that will keep him in Buffalo through 2029. It appears to be a fair deal on both sides, as Cook received $30 million guaranteed with an average annual value of $12 million per year (tied for sixth in the NFL with Josh Jacobs, according to Spotrac).
The deal also allows the Bills to take care of one of its top playmakers, without breaking the bank, while battling through cap issues. Currently, they have the least amount of cap space in the NFL.
Cook talked with the Buffalo media after practice and he spoke on the process overall and how he managed the situation throughout the offseason.
"Just to show my loyalty to my team and my teammates," said Cook about the extension. "I know they've always got my back, I've got their back too. So just showing them that I'm willing to not be a problem and a distraction. Just go out there and practice and play and see what happens."
Things were rocky at points for Cook and Buffalo. From pushing for $15 million in AAV after a stellar playoff run and commenting on other NFL backs being paid to holding out of practices for "business" purposes last week, it's been a long road to this point. But Cook is thankful for it being handled and behind him now.
"All in all, we got stuff done," Cook said.
RELATED: Former Bills' All-Pro jestfully kicks Dolphins while they're down
Now Cook can return to action and be the centerpiece of the Bills' running game again after back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons.
It seems like all of Buffalo's distractions are behind them and Cook can help the Bills pursue their first-ever Super Bowl in franchise history.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —