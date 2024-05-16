Here is the full 2024 NFL primetime schedule for Thursday Night Football
Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video is back for another year and they are chock full of divisional matchups this season. 12 of Amazon Prime's 16 games feature divisional rivals going at it.
The Buffalo Bills will play in the first game this season on Amazon Prime in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.
Their first two games feature all AFC East teams and they even landed a Cowboys-Giants matchup. Amazon also gets Sean Payton's return to New Orleans in Week 7.
Here's your 2024 slate of Thursday night games.
Week 2 - Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Week 3 - New England Patriots at New York Jets
Week 4 - Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Week 5 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Week 6 - San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
Week 7 - Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints
Week 8 - Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
Week 9 - Houston Texans at New York Jets
Week 10 - Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Week 11 - Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 12 - Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Week 13 - Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (Black Friday)
Week 14 - Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
Week 15 - Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Week 16 - Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 17 - Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears
Related: 2024 NFL Schedule Release Roundup: Everything to know about Bills' 2024 slate
The regular season kicks off Thursday, September 5 with the Baltimore Ravens against the Kansas City Chiefs on NBC.