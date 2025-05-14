2025 NFL schedule leak: Bills rumored to host AFC East rival in early-season TNF game
We’ve known since the end of the season who the Buffalo Bills would face, but not when. That will change on Wednesday night when the 2025 NFL schedule is released.
As is always the case, however, portions of the schedule have been leaked. That includes a prime-time showdown with a division rival in Week 3.
According to rumors, the Bills will host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.
It seems to be an annual event to have the two AFC East rivals face off on Thursday night. In 2024, the two teams faced off in Miami in Week 2 on Thursday.
Buffalo won that game easily by a score of 31-10. Quarterback Josh Allen had modest numbers in the game going 13-of-19 for 139 yards and a touchdown pass while running back James Cook put up 78 yards and two touchdowns.f
Their defense led the way with three interceptions, two from Ja’Marcus Ingram, and two sacks.
Buffalo also won the division while going 13-4 with Miami taking second place at 8-9.
