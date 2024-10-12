3 bold predictions for Bills showdown with the dumpster fire Jets
Well, last week's game didn't go as we hoped, and now the Bills need a win on Monday night in a big way. Is it a "season in jeopardy" kind of game? No, not this early, but it's still a big game. Buffalo may have to play without James Cook and Khalil Shakir, making any optimistic and bold predictions for their offense a bit of a stretch (which is the nature of bold predictions, after all). Nevertheless, I'll take a stab at it.
DeWayne Carter gets his first career sack
This is bold because he has three total pressures on the season and hasn't recorded a sack yet. Granted, this will only be his second career start, but he has filled in admirably during his 117 snaps this season. Carter's made some nice plays and recorded five defensive stops, per PFF. The Jets offensive line has played well and it won't be easy, but Carter gets increased snaps, gets it done and delivers the first sack of his career.
Taron Johnson records first interception of the 2024 season
Johnson has played all of seven snaps in 2024 and the Bills can not get him back soon enough. Cam Lewis in his place has been, well to put it bluntly, terrible! Buffalo's defense is leaps and bounds better with Johnson, whose run defense is some of the best among any defensive back in the league. He'll give the Bills defense a shot in the arm and he gets his first interception of the season against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.
Keon Coleman puts up his first 100-yard performance
Sauce Gardner might be on Keon Coleman more than any other Bills' receiver, and if we count the yardage that should be called due to Gardner's holding penalties, Coleman could amass .... 200 yards. Look, this might be the boldest prediction I've ever had. Coleman hasn't had a game with more than 51 yards, but per PFF, he has just a single drop on 16 targets and is averaging a healthy 19.4 yards per reception, fourth in the league. Count me in for a big day from Coleman.
