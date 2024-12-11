5 stats you'll want to know from Bills' frustrating 44-42 loss to the Rams
All good things come to an end, and the latest one for the Buffalo Bills was a seven-game winning streak snapped in gut-wrenching fashion to the Rams, 44-42. The loss knocks Buffalo back to 10-3 on the season, but as you are most likely aware, the Bills have already locked up the AFC East and still hold the #2 seed in the conference. Despite the loss, there were some amazing accomplishments by the Bills; here are five of those stats.
MVP
The Most Valuable Player award is always going to be tied to a team's win-loss record in some form, but as is often said, "Wins aren't a QB stat." The oddsmakers in Las Vegas agree as they've stretched Josh Allen's odds to be named MVP even further away from Philadelphia Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley after week 14's action.
Allen was already pushing up his chances in the race and last week was a -225 favorite. As of early December, there was more money bet at BetMGM on Allen to win the MVP than any other player. Allen received 18.6% of the wagers for MVP.
Updated odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Josh Allen -450
- Saquon Barkley +550
- Lamar Jackson +1400
- Jared Goff +1700
- Patrick Mahomes +3300
- Sam Darnold +4000
Allen is now the -450 favorite to win the MVP award. Translated to implied probability = Allen has an 81.82% of winning MVP. That leaves the rest of the field with less than a 20% chance with a month to go. If you are a gambler, you would need to place $400 on Allen to win MVP to win $100 at these odds.
ONE OF A KIND
Bills' QB Josh Allen is the first player in NFL history with three pass TD and three rush TD in a single game. The Wyoming product is truly one of a kind.
TOUGH PILL TO SWALLOW
The Bills are the first team in NFL history to have at least six touchdowns and zero turnovers but lose the game in the Super Bowl era. Before week 14, teams were 245-0 when achieving the feat.
MORE MILANO
So much for the Bills easing Matt Milano back into action. After playing 37 plays for a 77% snap share in his first game back, the Boston College Eagle lined up 65 times against the Rams for an 84% snap share. With the AFC East locked up, the Bills appear to be using these regular season games to be sure Milano is in prime shape for the playoffs.
DIFFERENTIALS
Despite the loss, the Bills are still head and shoulders above the rest of the AFC in points differential with a +129. The second-best mark is the Steelers at +85. The Bills also have a net touchdown differential of +18. Second-best in that category in the AFC is the Ravens at +13.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —