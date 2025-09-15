Buffalo Bills slated to avoid elite quarterback in late-season matchup with AFC foe
One of the Buffalo Bills' late-season matchups just got a lot easier.
The Bills are scheduled to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 7 in Week 14, but now it appears they will do so while quarterback Joe Burrow is on the shelf.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Burrow's toe injury, which he suffered in the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, requires surgery and will sideline him at least three months.
Burrow suffered the toe injury in the second quarter of the game versus the Jags while he was trying to evade a sack. The injury was diagnosed as Grade 3 turf toe.
With the current timeline, Burrow is almost certainly going to miss the contest against the Bills, barring a faster-than-expected recovery.
Three months from the date he was injured is Dec. 14, which is one week after the Bills square off with their AFC foe in Buffalo.
Outside of Patrick Mahomes, Burrow was the best quarterback the Bills had to face for the rest of the season.
Here's a look at the slate of quarterback Buffalo is now set to face with Burrow unlikely to play (spoiler: it's friendly). Of course, the list is subject to change as the season progresses, but you get the idea.
- Week 3 and 10: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
- Week 4: Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints
- Week 5 and 15: Drake Maye, New England Patriots
- Week 6: Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons
- Week 8: Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
- Week 9: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 11: Baker Mayfield, Tampa bay Buccaneers
- Week 12: C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
- Week 13: Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 14: Jake Browning, Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 16: Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns
- Week 17: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 18: Justin Fields, New York Jets
Jake Browning will step into the void left behind by Burrow, and while he certainly doesn't scare anyone, he has proven to be a capable backup who can keep Cincinnati afloat.
But if he fails to do that and the Bengals' season goes south, the Bills won't only be getting a Burrow-less matchup against Cincy, they'll also be facing a team that may have packed it in.
Either way, advantage Bills.
