Bills squander AFC lead in Monday Night Football loss to Falcons
Through four weeks of the 2025 NFL season, life was good for the Buffalo Bills. They were 4-0, atop the AFC East, and the conference as a whole, and were tied for the best record in the NFL.
This start was also compounded by the fact that the AFC looked more wide open than ever.
The Kansas City Chiefs got off to a 2-3 start. The Baltimore Ravens team they beat in Week 1 is a shell of itself, and their two-time MVP is banged up and out of the lineup. The Cincinnati Bengals are also in shambles and without their superstar quarterback until at least December.
Now, after back-to-back losses in prime time to the Patriots and now the Falcons on Monday Night Football, Buffalo finds itself at 4-2 and at No. 5 in the AFC playoff race. The Bills now trail New England in the AFC East after their head-to-head loss.
The defensive woes are troubling.
Bijan Robinson had a field day. Drake London looked unguardable.
The secondary is an absolute mess.
And now the offense is in a rut. Josh Allen has thrown four picks in three games. He’s posted an average QBR of 33.5 in the two losses. The receiving corps looks to be mediocre at best.
So, Buffalo is limping into its bye week. It could not have come at a better time, as it gives players like Maxwell Hairston, Dalton Kincaid, Matt Milano and more to get healthy.
Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi are also set to return from suspension following the bye.
So, it looks like the calvary is coming. But what the Bills built as far as their lead in the AFC seems so far gone. Although they can still figure it out and still have a shot at securing the AFC’s No. 1 seed, they have a hole to dig themselves out of to avoid being a Wild Card team.
