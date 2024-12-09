4 takeaways from Josh Allen's MVP performance in loss to Rams
Now and then, teams can run into a desperate opponent.
Some warned the Buffalo Bills to be careful with the Los Angeles Rams, who entered the game with a somewhat misleading 6-6 record. The Rams had been dealing with significant injuries in recent weeks, primarily to Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp but they were healthy and firing on all cylinders in Week 14.
The Bills defense wasted a historically great performance from Josh Allen (stop me if you've heard that before), and dropped their third of the year, 44-42. The game was filled with amazing plays from both teams, and it was clear that neither defense was equipped to put up a real fight.
Despite the loss, the Bills are fine, and there is no need to overreact, but Buffalo needs to try to figure out a few things on the defensive side before postseason plays.
Bills run defense is still a problem
A quick look at the box score and you'd think there isn't a problem. The Rams ran for 137 yards on 42 carries, only a 3.3 yards per carry average, but they also had three touchdowns. Tom Brady mentioned it during the FOX broadcast, too. This Bills defense is either going to stuff the run at the line of scrimmage, or they are giving up a 10-yard run. Buffalo needs to find some consistency in their run defense, but at this point of the season, we can only hope they show up in the playoffs.
Khalil Shakir is the Bills No. 1 WR
Khalil Shakir was fantastic and came up clutch on a handful of receptions, including a 51-yard touchdown. He finished with five receptions, 106 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Prior to this game, he ranked fourth among AFC receivers in receptions. His production has increased since Amari Cooper's arrival, who had a solid game too, with six receptions and 95 yards.
Bills defense couldn't generate an adequate pass rush.....again
This has been a recurring issue all season, same with the run defense, which comes down to the play of the front four. Unfortunately, like the run defense, this is who they are. Our only hope is that A.J. Epenesa shows up for a string of plays in the playoffs, and maybe Von Miller could make a play or two, or perhaps Ed Oliver can play up to his draft status. This entire unit is one that the team needs to evaluate very seriously this offseason and make some wholesale changes. This unit cost the Bills this win too. I know there were other issues, particularly in the secondary, but if the line can just get some pressure, it helps make things a little easier for the entire defense.
Josh Allen answered any questions about who deserves MVP
Josh Allen did things that only Josh Allen can do. I don't care what Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson are doing at this level, either. With his six-touchdown performance, he is only seven touchdowns from reaching 40 for the fifth consecutive year. He's also the only player in NFL history to record three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in a single game. Part of being an MVP is raising your game when the team needs you, and on this night, the Bills needed it. The defense was abysmal, and Allen did everything he could. His six total touchdowns, 424 total yards, and no interceptions weren't enough on this day, but there is no question he's the league's MVP in 2024.
