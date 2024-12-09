Josh Allen becomes the first player in NFL history with this unbelievable stat
Although losing 44-42 to the Los Angeles Rams wasn't the outcome Josh Allen or the Buffalo Bills wanted, Buffalo's superstar signal caller continued to make a statement as for why he deserves this season's MVP award.
In Buffalo's loss, the veteran quarterback amassed 424 total yards and added six touchdowns to his season tally -- three by air and three on the ground. Usually a stat line like Allen's on Sunday translates to a +1 in the win column, but an uninspiring defensive performance coupled with questionable coaching decisions late in the fourth quarter put waste to his dazzling performance.
There were plenty of targets to point fingers at for this loss, but Josh Allen shouldn't be one of them. He was the only reason Buffalo still had a chance in this game, and his final touchdown was one for the history books. With 54 seconds left in the 4th quarter, the MVP hopeful scored his third rushing touchdown, putting the Bills within four points prior to their successful extra point attempt. With that score, Josh Allen became the first player in NFL history to have at least 3 passing touchdowns and 3 rushing touchdowns in a single game.
Even with a loss today, Josh Allen should remain as the frontrunner for this season's Most Valuable Player award. The Bills will have a chance to bounce back next week with a trip to Detroit in a highly anticipated matchup against the Lions, one that has the potential to provide just as much entertainment as this week's fireworks show.