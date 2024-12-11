Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld steal the spotlight with rare post-game photo
The Buffalo Bills may not have walked away with a win on Sunday night, but quarterback Josh Allen had something to smile about. After the 44-42 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Allen and his fiancée, actress Hailee Steinfeld, shared their first public photo since their engagement.
The couple looked all smiles despite the tough loss, marking a rare glimpse into their private lives. Allen and Steinfeld, who got engaged on November 22 but kept the news under wraps until the following week, have kept their relationship mostly low-key. However, their Los Angeles outing gave fans a sweet moment to celebrate.
Steinfeld, the 27-year-old star of Arcane on Netflix, showed her Bills pride by rocking a vintage Bills AFC East hat. Keeping it casual and understated, she looked every bit the supportive partner as she stood by Allen. She's been a regular at games in Orchard Park, but this is the first time the pair have been spotted together on the road.
While the scoreboard didn’t favor Buffalo, Allen had one of the best games of his career. The star QB threw for three touchdowns and rushed for three more, becoming the first player in NFL history to achieve that feat in a single game. Despite the loss, Allen’s historic performance had fans buzzing, and judging by his post-game demeanor, he wasn’t letting the result get him down.
The Bills will look to bounce back on Sunday when they face the red-hot Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Fans are already wondering: will Hailee make another road trip to cheer on her fiancé? For now, the couple seems content savoring their engagement and taking things one game (and one public appearance) at a time.
Whether she’s cheering from the stands or keeping a low profile on the road, Hailee Steinfeld clearly has Josh Allen’s back. And with Allen’s record-breaking performances and their adorable post-game moment, this power couple is already winning in the hearts of fans.
