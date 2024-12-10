Belichick breaks down Bills’ controversial sneak with Josh Allen
It’s not every day you hear Bill Belichick weighing in on another team’s play-calling, but on The Let’s Go Pod with Jim Gray, the legendary coach shared his take on the Buffalo Bills’ late-game misstep against the Los Angeles Rams. The decision to sneak Josh Allen turned into one of the most talked-about plays of the week, and Belichick didn’t hold back on how he would have handled it differently.
Belichick called the decision to sneak Allen “a big play” that ultimately sealed Buffalo’s fate. The Bills had better options to work with. “There were opportunities for Allen to roll out and throw it away if the play wasn’t there,” Belichick explained. “By using that first timeout earlier in the sequence, it changed the dynamic of the game. Buffalo didn’t leave themselves with much of a chance to win.”
Tom Brady, who was commentating during the game, called it out in real-time. “I’m sure they want that play back,” Belichick added, noting how pivotal the decision was in the grand scheme of the game.
While it’s easy to play armchair quarterback after the fact, Belichick’s insights highlight the importance of situational football. The Bills’ inability to manage the clock and make the right call in a high-pressure moment may come back to haunt them as they push for a playoff spot.
After all, the Bills have a daunting challenge ahead—a Sunday showdown against the 12-1 Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
If there’s one thing the Bills will need to clean up before taking on the Lions, it’s their decision-making in crucial moments. Detroit has been a powerhouse this season, and if Buffalo wants to keep it close, they’ll need to be sharp, especially with their play-calling.
