AFC East rival omits Bills' Josh Allen from resurfaced Top 5 QBs list
Maybe Tyreek Hill didn't mean to slight Josh Allen. But the Miami Dolphins' star did just that this weekend.
While Hill was in the news off the field again this week, he's also making headlines in a much less controversial way (unless you're a member of the Bills Mafia). The Buffalo Bills' AFC East rival shared his Top 5 NFL quarterbacks in a video clip that has resurfaced courtesy of social media aggregator Dov Kleiman.
And let's just say the list is rather interesting.
In his top spot was the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes. Not only does that ranking make sense for the three-time Super Bowl MVP and two-time league MVP, but he and Hill also played together for five seasons from 2017 to 2021.
Hill went the teammate route again at No. 2, this time naming current Dolphins' QB Tua Tagovailoa. A Pro Bowl player in his own right, Tagovailoa may not be top five on most people's lists, but that doesn't discredit what he's accomplished as a player.
His No. 3 QB was much less surprising, as he went with Ravens' QB and two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson. But his No. 4 and 5 picks? Those were names you may be surprised to see.
Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott was specifically interesting, especially after a 2024 season where he went 3-5 across eight games and posted an 11-to-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio before missing the second half of the year with a hamstring injury.
Baker Mayfield's mentioning was a bit less surprising, considering he finished in the top five in passing yards, touchdowns, and passer rating in 2024.
But not a single mention of Allen, the reigning league MVP, just makes no sense.
As great as Allen has been throughout his career, he turned things up a notch for Buffalo in 2024. That was at the expense of Hill and Miami, too, as the Bills swept the Dolphins for the second straight season. Buffalo has knocked off Miami in each of their last six matchups, including the 2022 Wild Card round.
Maybe Hill is bitter and tired of seeing Allen succeed against his team. But that should not stop him from acknowledging that Allen is widely regarded as one of the top-five signal callers in the game.