2x Super Bowl champion shares where Bills' Josh Allen ranks among elite NFL QBs
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gives a lot of NFL defenders fits. But a play he has become synonymous with is part of why he gives one particular defender a different level of fits.
New Orleans Saints safety and two-time Super Bowl champion Justin Reid stopped by the NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football' this week, as he discussed which superstar quarterback in the league gives him the most fits. From Allen to Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, Reid had some of the game's most prolific signal callers to choose from.
But it was Allen who was the one for Reid. And it was due to the 2024 league MVP's patented hurdle, which he got Reid with in a 2022 regular season matchup while playing for the eventual champion Chiefs.
'"Unfortunately, only one of those guys has hurdled me," said Reid on Thursday's episode of GMFB. "He's such a talented dude. I mean, he's the size of a defensive end and he has the arm talent to make all the throws. He's a special playmaker when his team needs him most. He just takes over a game when he needs to."
While Reid did get embarrassed by Allen, he got the last laugh. Kansas City knocked the Bills off in each of the last two postseasons after falling to Buffalo in the regular season both years. In fact, his postseason success against Allen dates back to his time with the Texans, as he and Houston held Allen off in his first career playoff game.
And even as Reid is off to New Orleans this offseason, he still can't get away from Allen. The Saints will be paying the Bills a visit in 2025, despite them playing in the NFC South and AFC East, respectively.
It's probably safe to say Reid won't be thrilled to see Allen again. Hopefully, for his sake, he can keep the MVP QB from bounding over him again.
