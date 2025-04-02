Bills’ COO teases return of iconic uniforms amid updated NFL jersey policy
One of Bills Mafia’s biggest wishes may soon come true.
Buffalo Bills’ chief operating officer Pete Gueli spoke with WGR reporter Sal Capaccio over the weekend at the latest NFL owners meetings as many potential rule changes were discussed, including one regarding the NFL’s uniform policy.
On Monday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reported that the league was expanding on its loosening of its league-wide uniform policy. After a 2024 season where teams could wear alternate/throwbacks three times per season, that number was expanded to four for 2025.
While this news may seem minor, the Buffalo fan base got an encouraging teaser from their COO about the change.
“We are looking at some things relative to that first year and the opening of that new stadium," Gueli said to Capaccio.
While this isn't an official declaration either way, one has to wonder what a new uniform would be for the Bills? Many in Bills Mafia believe that the “new uniform” could and should be a blast from the past.
From 1987 to 2001, Buffalo donned blue, white, and red home jerseys with white pants that also touted a red helmet. While the look is classic and clean, it is also tied to Buffalo’s golden era, as it played in four consecutive Super Bowls from 1990 to 1993.
Although there is nothing specific noting the Bills would bring the 90's-era jerseys back, some reasonable deducing can be taken on them. First off, these uniforms have never been brought back into the fold despite the growing number of throwback looks across the NFL.
The team has not worn any AFL-era throwbacks since 2021, so those seem out the window. The 2024 season saw Buffalo donning a red-white-red combination for the first time after Josh Allen wore it several times in blue and red team scrimmages over the years, so that may also be out.
Also, the Bills have rocked white helmets since 2011, so a return of the red helmets is a more desired look for the fans. And not for nothing, Buffalo's navy blue uniforms that were also worn with the red helmets are marred by the fact that they are the Bills' main look during its 17-year playoff drought.
So, the return of the 90s look could happen. Or, a completely new look could be on the way. But considering Gueli's phrasing of "commemorating the current stadium and uni combinations," wouldn't it make the most sense to do that by rocking the team's uniform from their golden era?
