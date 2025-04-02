SI gives low ranking to division dominated by Buffalo Bills

Bills Central

Nothing has been certain in life in the last five years except taxes, death, and the Buffalo Bills winning the AFC East.

On Wednesday, SI NFL writer Gilberto Manzano ranked all of the NFL divisions after the significant waves of free agency. The AFC East ranked sixth out of eighth after what was an improved offseason for each of the teams.

Manzano gave props to the division as being one of the most improved teams. He still has the Bills as the class of the division.

"This could be one of the most improved divisions in the NFL after a busy free agency for the New England Patriots and New York Jets. The Buffalo Bills are still levels ahead of their divisional rivals, but expect at least one new playoff team to emerge from the AFC East."

Buffalo cemented its fifth straight division title back in December before ending the season with five wins more than the next best team in the Miami Dolphins, who went 8-9. The Bills went 5-1 against the division last year with their only loss coming in the final week of the regular season against the Patriots.

During their five-year dominance of the AFC East, the Bills have compiled a 24-6 record against divisional teams. Buffalo has finished at least second in the AFC East in seven of the last eight seasons.

While the Patriots and Jets made improvements to their rosters, it's still clear that the Bills remain the division leaders until one of the other teams can dethrone them.

