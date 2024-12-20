5 Bills players not named Josh Allen that are vital to deep playoff run to Super Bowl
The Bills are two games out of the race for the AFC's top seed. They need the Chiefs to drop two of three, while they would need to win out, to take over the top spot. Odds are not in their favor, but they are firmly in control of the the fate of the No. 2 seed. That control will have to be maintained through a full team effort.
So, what is it going to take for the Bills to make a deep playoff run and make sure they don't get knocked out early? Playing at home is a start, where the Bills are 6-0 so far, with the next two games at home. Outside of Josh Allen, a handful of players will need to raise their game to another level and help lift the Bills to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1993.
Dalton Kincaid - Tight End
Dalton Kincaid has been a disappointment this season based on the preseason hype. He's missed a handful of games but has recorded only 38 receptions on 66 targets for 409 yards and two touchdowns. According to PFF, he is credited with two drops. You might be surprised to find out that he is second on the team in receptions, despite missing three games. Still, fans expected a lot more from the second-year tight end and if he can begin to deliver on those expectations over the next few weeks and into the playoffs, the Bills offense could find another level.
James Cook - Running Back
James Cook has been terrific in most games this season and will need to continue throughout the playoffs. A dynamic Cook will alleviate some of the pressure on Allen. A strong rushing attack is crucial during the playoffs. Cook has ran for 828 yards this season for a 4.8 yards per carry, and 13 touchdowns. He's added another 232 yards and a touchdown through the air on 29 receptions.
Ed Oliver - Defensive Tackle
Has there been any player more disappointing this season? Ed Oliver finally showed up last week against the Lions, recording ten pressures, most of any defensive tackle in a game this season. On the season he's only made 24 total tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for a loss though. These numbers are a far cry from what he did last year, but a strong performance in the playoffs will help fans forget about the disappearing act in the regular season.
Von Miller - Edge
Von Miller had a terrible 2023 season, but through the first four games this season, he had three sacks and looked like the Von of old. Then came the four-game suspension and since returning, he has only one sack. Per PFF, he has 24 pressures too. Buffalo needs Von Miller to show up one for one last Super Bowl run of his career. It's a strong possibility he won't be back with the Bills next season, so this could be his last chance to deliver what was expected when Brandon Beane first brought Miller to Buffalo.
Matt Milano - Linebacker
It was probably unfair to expect Matt Milano to return to form immediately upon returning from back-to-back injuries that took most of the last two seasons from him. He has not performed well since his return, but with three games remaining in the regular season, there is time for him to regain his form and play at a high level. The Bills defense has struggled the last couple of weeks and getting Milano back to his old self would be a huge boost.