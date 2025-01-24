Al Roker rocks a Josh Allen Bills jersey on Today show ahead of Chiefs matchup
The stage is set for one of the biggest games in recent NFL history: the AFC Championship between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. With two powerhouse teams and a rivalry that’s been heating up for years, the buzz around this game is almost as big as the Super Bowl itself.
But the excitement isn’t just limited to Buffalo or Kansas City—The Today Show decided to get in on the fun, and they brought a little Bills Mafia flair to the table. On Friday, during a rally outside Buffalo’s City Hall, none other than Al Roker rocked a Josh Allen jersey, showing his support for the Bills in the most stylish way possible.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld shows love for Bills, Josh Allen, will she be at AFC Championship vs Chiefs?
The rally, held to send off the Bills in style, featured some big names and even bigger energy. Del Reid, founder of Bills Mafia, joined forces with Mayor Chris Scanlon, Billy Buffalo (the beloved mascot), and a sea of passionate fans to cheer on the team. The rally was full of chants, flags, and, of course, a whole lot of tables waiting to be smashed.
And then there was Al Roker, repping Buffalo in his Allen jersey like a true member of the Mafia. Whether you’re a football fan or not, seeing the legendary weatherman embrace Bills Nation is enough to bring a smile to your face.
For a city that hasn’t seen a Super Bowl appearance since the early 1990s, the support means everything. Buffalo has always been a team with heart, grit, and an unwavering fanbase, and moments like this remind us why the Bills are so much more than just a football team—they’re a symbol of resilience for an entire community.
If Al Roker can join the Mafia, it’s clear the Bills have captured hearts across the nation. And with fans like this, how can Buffalo do any wrong?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —