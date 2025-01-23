Hailee Steinfeld shows love for Bills, Josh Allen, will she be at AFC Championship vs Chiefs?
The buzz surrounding Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs isn’t just about the quarterbacks. Sure, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are the stars on the field, but Hailee Steinfeld and Taylor Swift—are stealing some of the spotlight off the field
Hailee Steinfeld, who’s engaged to Bills QB Josh Allen, has been a quiet but steady supporter of the Bills this season. While she keeps her relationship with Allen mostly private, there’s no hiding her pride for Buffalo. From sporting vintage Bills gear—sourced locally from Queen City Vintage, no less—to cheering her heart out at games, Steinfeld has embraced her role as the “Queen of Buffalo.”
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has been a fixture at Kansas City games, often spotted cheering on Chiefs tight end and boyfriend Travis Kelce from her premium box seats. Unlike Hailee’s low-profile approach, Taylor embraces the spotlight, turning every game appearance into a headline-grabbing moment.
The big question heading into Sunday: will Hailee Steinfeld be at Arrowhead Stadium, joining Taylor Swift in what could be the most star-studded AFC Championship game ever?
Steinfeld’s understated style and quiet presence make it hard to predict. She’s known for blending into the crowd, often choosing to cheer for Allen from the suites without drawing attention. But let’s be real—if cameras catch a shot of Taylor in red and gold next to Hailee in her vintage Bills gear, it’s going to break the internet.
While the Allen-Mahomes rivalry takes center stage on the field, the storyline of Hailee vs. Taylor adds a layer of fun to the matchup. Can you imagine the fan reactions if Hailee’s subtle charm and Taylor’s undeniable presence go head-to-head in the stands?
But beyond the celebrity buzz, Steinfeld’s support for Allen and the Bills represents the strong connection between the team and the city of Buffalo. She’s fully embraced Bills Mafia, adding her touch of vintage class to their unrelenting passion.
The game itself is set to be a classic, with Allen and Mahomes leading two of the NFL’s most dynamic offenses in a battle for the Lombardi Trophy. Whether Hailee’s understated style or Taylor’s high-profile energy brings a touch of luck to their respective teams remains to be seen.
One thing’s for sure: if both are in the stands, the cameras will be working overtime, and fans will get a game-day show both on and off the field.
So, Bills Mafia, keep your eyes peeled—whether it’s Hailee Steinfeld in her vintage Buffalo blue or Taylor Swift rocking Chiefs red, this game has all the makings of a championship classic.
