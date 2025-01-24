ESPN analyst reveals the Bills’ key to beating Chiefs in AFC Championship
The Buffalo Bills are heading into the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, and everyone’s wondering: what will it take for the Bills to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LIX? ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has a plan, that starts with one key factor: establishing the run game early.
Orlovsky believes the Chiefs’ Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo should be on high alert for the Bills’ running game. “Spagnuolo has to stack the box,” Orlovsky explained, emphasizing how tough it is to stop Buffalo’s ground attack. The Bills’ offensive line has been a force, creating space for the dynamic trio of James Cook, Ray Davis, and Ty Johnson to shine.
Cook, in particular, has been a difference-maker this season. His ability to hit the hole and break it outside makes him a nightmare for defenders. Orlovsky predicts it could be a long day for Kansas City’s defense if the Bills can open running lanes early.
The Bills’ run game isn’t just about gaining yards on the ground—it’s about controlling the game. By establishing dominance at the line of scrimmage, the Bills can set up their play-action game, giving Josh Allen the time and space to work his magic. And let’s not forget, a strong run game can keep Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ high-powered offense on the sidelines.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship game time and weather update
A win on Sunday would send the Bills to their first Super Bowl since the early ’90s, ending a drought that has weighed heavily on the franchise and its fans. It would be a career milestone for Allen—his first trip to the big game—and a chance to silence doubters questioning whether he can lead Buffalo to a championship.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs are aiming for a historic three-peat in the AFC. But standing in their way is a Bills team hungry to finally get over the hump, with a roster built to challenge Kansas City on every level.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —