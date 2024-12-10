NFL analyst breaks down film of Josh Allen's performance, comes away with strong take
It was evident early in the game that Josh Allen would need to put on the Superman cape against the Rams, and despite his all-time performance, it wasn't quite enough. It's unfortunate that Allen's heroics were wasted by an epic collapse from the Bills defense, but that shouldn't negate what Allen did. NFL analyst Chase Daniel recognized this and took to the airwaves to let the world know just how "insane" Josh is.
Allen had one of the greatest games of any quarterback, accounting for 424 total yards, six touchdowns, and no turnovers. It's a shame this game will forever be tainted due to the Bills still losing, 44-42. This game is another example of why wins are not a QB stat and why QBs should not be measured solely on Super Bowl wins either. Hopefully, Allen and the Bills get one, but until it happens, hope is all we have.
What Allen is doing in his career is not of this world. Just a week ago, he became the only quarterback to throw, run, and catch a touchdown in a game. This week, he became the only quarterback to record three passing and three rushing touchdowns in a game. He is also only seven touchdowns away from hitting 40 this year for the fifth consecutive year, which has never been done. But he's already the only one to accomplish this feat in four straight seasons.