Sean McDermott declined to rule out any key Bills in optimistic injury update
Sean McDermott delivered a triple dose of optimism during his weekly radio appearance on WGR 550 AM.
The Buffalo Bills may be welcoming back multiple key players from injury this week when they visit the Los Angeles Rams on December 8.
Tight end Dalton Kincaid and rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman are trending in the right direction in terms of ending their multi-week absences. Both have been limited practice participants each of the past two days in Orchard Park.
"Nothing new. Everyone will practice today.," said McDermott on Friday morning. "We're not, at this point, able to rule anyone out. We'll see how it goes today."
The Bills will practice this afternoon and the status of the two young pass-catchers will be closely monitored.
Coleman, who has missed the last three games, was almost a limited participant in practice last week. His wrist was injured on the game-winning drive against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. Trying to separate Coleman from the ball, Dolphins' safety Jordan Poyer laid an illegal hit on the intended receiver and allowed the Bills to move the chains on third down.
Kincaid has missed both games wrapped around the bye week after banging up his knee against the Indianapolis Colts on November 10. He was a non-participant last week before taking a significant step forward on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, first-year defensive tackle DeWayne Carter is trending toward a return to game action after an Injured Reserve stint.
Carter came off IR and returned to practice last week, but the Bills ultimately ruled him unavailable for the Sunday Night Football win over the San Francisco 49ers. The third-round rookie appears to have fully recovered from his wrist problem. He was a full participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday and may be back this Sunday.
"He could. He's had a good week of practice. Last week, had a good week as well. We'll see how it goes again today," said McDermott.
