Bills can address a major defensive need on Day 2 of NFL Draft
The Buffalo Bills have several needs to fill on defense this offseason, but none may be more important than the defensive line.
The Bills had 39 sacks in 2024, ranking 18th in the NFL. If they want to get over the hump and represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, adding players who will contribute to increasing pressure on opposing quarterbacks is a must.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests that the Bills fill the void with Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins, who could be available for Buffalo to select on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
"The secondary needs some attention, but the Bills also have to get younger up front. DaQuan Jones is an underrated cog in their defense and he’s 33 years old. Their depth was made almost entirely of players who will be free agents as Austin Johnson, Jordan Phillips and Quinton Jefferson could all hit the open market," Ballentine writes.
"Alfred Collins would be a logical Day 2 target to play a role on the defensive line. B/R’s Matt Holder noted that Collins, “can be a very good run defender in the NFL as a 3-technique and has the potential to be effective when lining up over the center.” It’s that versatility that would be good for the Bills moving forward as Collins could be a run-stuffing presence at nose tackle or 3-technique while giving Ed Oliver the freedom to line up all over the place."
Collins is massive at 6' 6" and 320 pounds. In 2024, he was second-team Associated Press All-American while starting in all 16 Texas games, generating 55 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, seven pass break ups, one forced fumble, and one blocked kick. NFL's Lance Zierlein observed that there is upside beyond the college production, and that Collins "has the traits to become a more consistent NFL rusher but the production is still untapped."
The Bills need to inject that position group with some youth, so defensive line should be a position that is addressed early in the draft, potentially as early as the first round. However, if the Bills go elsewhere in the first round based on who the best available player is, the team could grab one in the second round, where the draft should still have plenty talented players in that area.
